Jesse James Rodríguez Prepares For First Title Defense Against Pedro Guevara
By Moses Ochieng
Jesse James Rodríguez quickly became the brightest star in the flyweight division. In early 2022, the 24-year-old seized the opportunity to compete for the WBC super-flyweight title, defeating veteran and former world champion Carlos Cuadras by decision. Just four months later, he solidified his position with a sixth-round TKO victory over another division standout, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, establishing himself as the division’s most valuable fighter.
Rodríguez (20-0, 13 KOs) then returned to flyweight, where he won and unified titles against Cristian Gonzalez Hernandez and Sunny Edwards. On June 29, he delivered a devastating seventh-round body shot knockout to Estrada. Though Estrada had the option to pursue a rematch, he chose instead to move up to the bantamweight division.
Rodríguez is now set for his first title defense against 35-year-old Mexican fighter Pedro Guevara. A native of Sinaloa, Mexico, Guevara is a former WBC light flyweight champion and currently holds the Interim WBC Super-Flyweight title, making him a top contender for Rodríguez’s belt. Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) enters the fight on a two-win streak following his fourth career loss to Carlos Cuadras last year. He is currently ranked No. 6 in The Ring's 115-pound rankings.
“If you look up the last decade of the super-flyweight division, it was like they had their own version of the ‘Four Kings,’ with Cuadras, Sor Rungvisai, (Juan Francisco) Estrada and (Roman ‘Chocolatito’) Gonzalez … ‘Bam’ has taken on three of them already and now he goes after another solid veteran in Guevara. It’s an unbelievable pace,” World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman said told Boxing Scene.
Fighting in Philadelphia seems like an unusual choice for Rodríguez, given his interest in competing next either in his hometown of San Antonio, back in Arizona, or in Las Vegas. As a Matchroom Boxing fighter, Rodríguez’s high-energy style will help bolster a card expected to be headlined by undefeated welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) in a heavily criticized IBF mandatory title defense against Karen Chukhadzhian, whom Ennis previously beat with three 120-108 scorecards in January 2023.