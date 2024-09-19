Johua's Golden Opportunity, A Must-Win Fight Against Dubois
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Anthony Joshua faces a pivotal moment in his career as he takes on IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois. With his recent resurgence after consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, a victory over Dubois would solidify Joshua's position as a top contender and will pave the way for a highly anticipated showdown with Tyson Fury in 2025.
However, a loss to Dubois could prove disastrous for Joshua's plans. Promoter Eddie Hearn acknowledges the gravity of the situation, stating that "a loss is not even in the thought process" for Joshua.
However, the potential consequences of a defeat are significant, as it could derail his carefully crafted comeback.
. “It’s been a long way, after the Usyk defeat, he is got to work his way up, he’s done that and on Saturday, he’s got a chance to be a King once more,” said Hearn about Joshua.
Dubois, a powerful puncher, poses a unique challenge for Joshua. The young champion's aggressive style and recent improvements have raised concerns about Joshua's ability to withstand his onslaught. Joshua's chances cannot be ignored.
. It took Joshua two years to come back, and if he gets beaten by Dubois, it will all have been wasted. For us, there is only one thing that we have to do and that’s win,a loss is not even in the thought process,” said Hearn.
There is a potential chance Joshua could loseaginst Dubois, it’s very real, because he is a puncher that Joshua hasn’t ever faced during his career.Joshua recently had victories over Francis Ngannou and Otto Wallin.
Dubois has changed since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2023. He is a like a new fighter a lot more aggressive now, and he won’t back off or quit if the going gets tough.
The fight between Joshua and Dubois promises to be an exciting and high-stakes encounter. The outcome will not only determine the future of both fighters but also shape the landscape of the heavyweight division.