Joshua's Plea to Son, 'Don't Follow in My Footsteps'
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Anthony Joshua, the reigning heavyweight champion, has revealed a surprising desire for his young son, JJ, to avoid the grueling path he has forged in the world of boxing.
Anthony Joshua has admitted that he doesn't want his son to follow in his footsteps and become a boxer.
Despite the fame, fortune, and illustrious career that has defined his life, Joshua acknowledges the immense mental and physical toll that comes with being a professional boxer.
In a candid interview, Joshua shared his concerns about the potential challenges his son could face if he pursues a career in boxing.
"I would never let him box, you have to be so strong mentally to be a boxer, am not saying he won’t be mentally strong, but would not want to put him through that mental pressure," Joshua said.
Joshua's perspective is rooted in his own experiences. He has endured countless sacrifices, grueling training, and the intense pressure of competing at the sport's highest level.
While he has achieved remarkable success, he admits the journey has been far from easy.
Former world champions Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn each shared AJ's sentiments about their youngsters taking up a career in boxing. However, they were ultimately unable to prevent them; Joshua hopes to stop his son JJ, who is now 8, from ever doing so.
The boxing legend has expressed hope that his son will choose a different path, one that allows him to enjoy life without the same level of sacrifice and mental strain.
In the years since, he has racked up an impressive record of 28-3, winning the WBC International, Commonwealth, British, IBF, WBA (Super), WBO and IBO titles. In fact, the only title that has prevented him from greatness is the WBC belt.
As Joshua prepares for his upcoming fight against Daniel Dubois, his words serve as a poignant reminder of the immense challenges and sacrifices that often accompany a career in boxing. While he has achieved greatness in the ring, he is determined to protect his son from the potential hardships that come with the sport.