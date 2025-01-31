David Morrell Trainer Ronnie Shields Backs Him To KO David Benavidez
David Morrell's trainer Ronnie Shields reckons his fighter will earn a knockout win against David Benavidez. The two undefeated stars are set to lock horns on Saturday, February 1.
It's a highly anticipated contest with the bout's victor potentially facing the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 next.
While Benavidez has barely been troubled in his career thus far, Shields believes Morrell has the tools to knock the Mexican out. He didn't mince his prediction ahead of the fight.
Speaking to Sean Zittel ahead of the fight, Shields said:
You can’t fight Benavidez one way. You got to fight him at his own game, too. Just because he [Morrell] has 11 fights doesn’t mean you don’t have the experience of doing it. This is why we have the gym. This is why we train every single day for this thing.- Ronnie Shields
Shields further said:
He’s going to feel the power when he’s close, and he’s going to feel the power when Morrell is at a distance. So, we feel we have the advantage both ways. I really truly believe Morrell is going to knock him out. I don’t know when, and I don’t care when. That’s just my gut feeling that we’re going to knock him out.- Ronnie Shields
David Benavidez, 29-0-0, has 24 knockout wins in his career so far. David Morrell, meanwhile, is 11-0-0 with nine knockout wins under his belt. With both fighters planning to come out guns blazing, fans could be in for a thrilling contest.
The Latest Boxing News
David Benavidez And David Morrell Nearly Come To Blows At Fiery Press Conference
UFC Champion Alex Pereira Calls Out Oleksandr Usyk For Boxing Match
Teddy Atlas Reveals The Key Punch David Morrell Should Use To Beat David Benavidez
How to Watch Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More