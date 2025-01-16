Latest Update On Potential Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder Fight From Turki Alalshikh
Deontay Wilder could be next in line for Anthony Joshua if Tyson Fury stays retired. 'The Gypsy King' recently announced via social media that he has retired from boxing.
Joshua is coming off a brutal knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in his last fight. The Brit, however, remains a big draw and is still up for big fights.
Joshua has hinted his intention to fight Fury for a while. However, Fury is now retired so Joshua could potentially take on Deontay Wilder next, as Turki Alalshikh has hinted.
He told talkSPORT:
If you want something about the British markets, I want to see Joshua and Wilder now. If Tyson is not available why not Joshua and Wilder?- Turki Alalshikh
Deontay Wilder is in a difficult spot in his career. He has suffered back-to-back defeats against Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, with his last defeat being a brutal knockout loss. He is set to take on Curtis Harper in April in a crossroads fight.
Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has previously listed Wilder as a potential next opponent, saying:
Deontay Wilder is a fight, I think coming off the defeat people would still love to see. If Wilder comes back with a win, looks like he’s scheduled to fight again in February. Dillian Whyte, I don’t know. These are just names I’m plucking out, because AJ will fight.- Eddie Hearn
Wilder and Joshua are two former heavyweight champions and still possess massive star power. Hence, a clash between the duo could be a huge draw for fans.
