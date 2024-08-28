Lawrence Okolie Analyzes Anthony Joshua- Daniel Dubois Showdown
By Mohamed Bahaa
Next month Anthony Joshua is expected to bid for his third heavyweight championship title; Daniel Dubois is the last challenge in his way. Recently crowned a full champion, Dubois is resolved to challenge the heavyweight hierarchy in the UK and land a historic triumph.
Oleksandr Usyk's vacating the IBF title following his victories against Joshua and Dubois made the forthcoming bout possible. The decision resulted from a mandatory rematch contract with Tyson Fury, therefore compromising the title. Dubois, the Interim Champion, was elevated to full champion after defeating Filip Hrgovic, and his first title defense will be against the very highly ranked Joshua.
Having sparred with both Joshua and Dubois, WBC Bridgerweight World Champion Lawrence Okolie provided his analysis of the fight. Based on actual experience, Okolie's observation clarifies the possible result of the much awaited fight.
"The outcome really hinges on AJ," Okolie remarked, appreciating the strengths of both fighters. “Dan, I have a lot of respect for him. We've trained together, and from an objective standpoint, he's someone you can't underestimate. He’s got serious power, grit, and determination. But if AJ can maintain one thing—consistency—using his long, straight punches effectively, he should come out on top.”
Okolie went on to discuss two pivotal events in Dubois' career: his stoppage loss to Joe Joyce and his exciting, yet unpredictable, victory over Kevin Lerena. Dubois dropped three times in the opening round of the Lerena battle before finally winning; he took a knee in the Joyce fight after breaking an eye socket.
“We’ve seen it happen a few times with Dan. In the Joe Joyce fight and the Kevin Lerena fight, there were moments where you could spot a weakness in his armor. Despite all his strength and power, if you stay consistent, I think you can get the job done. And AJ, out of all the heavyweights, is known for his consistency. That’s why I’m leaning towards him.” Okolie
added.
Set to headline Wembley Stadium on September 21, Joshua and Dubois' much-awaited fight promises an exciting battle for the heavyweight title.