Lester Martinez Withdraws From Scheduled Fight Due to Illness
By Moses Ochieng
On Wednesday, Lester Martinez (18-0, 15 KOs) from Guatemala City, Guatemala, weighed in at 167 pounds but had to pull out of his scheduled fight against Joeshon James due to illness. The announcement, delivered by commentator Jimmy Smith, left 26-year-old James and his team disappointed.
James (9-0-2, 5 KOs), from Sacramento, California, had weighed in at 167.6 pounds and was ready to headline his first televised main event. This bout would have been his second fight in 2024, following a unanimous decision win over Vaughn Alexander in February.
The new main event featured a junior middleweight clash between Vladimir Hernandez (15-6, 7 KOs), 35, of Stockton, California, and Raul Garcia (13-1-1, 11 KOs), 25, of the Dominican Republic, in a 10-round bout, where Hernandez secured a unanimous decision victory over Raul Garcia.
“Friends, I will not be fighting today due to health problems. Thank you all for your support,” Lester stated on his Instagram page.
The 28-year-old Martinez has enhanced his skills through various methods, including training under Brian 'Bomac' McIntyre, Esau Dieguez, and Red Spikes. He’s also had the chance to spar with Terence Crawford recently. A photo of their sparring session at a Las Vegas gym circulated on social media a few months ago. Additionally, Crawford has taken the initiative to work mitts with Martinez, helping him refine his technique and further complement his natural power.
Martinez is a ProBox veteran, he won by 4th round knockout over Lucas de Abreu in July of 2023. In his most recent fight on June 28, Martinez achieved a dominant and noteworthy victory over Carlos Gongora. This win not only reinforced Martinez’s position in the division but also earned him a spot in The Ring’s Top 10 ratings. The bout with James would have been Martinez’s third fight of the year.
James has proven himself adept at handling the B-side role against unbeaten prospects, boasting a 2-0-2 record in such situations. His most notable victory came with a first-round knockout of David Stevens last October. In his most recent fight, he secured a decisive win over Vaughn Alexander in February on ProBox.