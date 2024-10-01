Light Heavyweight Knock-Out Bout
By Daniel Mukenya
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol believes he can manage a victory over Artur Beterbiev by throwing straight punches and combinations. The pair will meet to decide the light-heavyweight supremacy battle in Riyadh on October 12.
The fight has been well waited since it was pushed forward due to Beterbiev's knee injury sustained during his training sessions.
Beterbiev is unbeaten and has won all his fights through knockouts. He has knocked out everyone he has faced during his 11-year professional career.
Bivol is known for his movement, combination punching and in-and-out attacks. This approach has helped him beat the likes of Gilberto Ramirez, Lyndon Arthur, Canelo Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr.
With Beterbiev’s recent knee injury, it is doubtful he will be able to match Bivol’s movement.
The last opponent to face Beterbiev, Callum Smith, tried hooks but the strategy failed. He was broken down quite easily and Beterbiev managed to get Knockout in the seventh round. Bivol would be putting himself at risk of being knocked out by the heavy-handed Beterbiev.
Beterbiev appears to be ready for Bivol as he wanted this fight back in 2017. He has looked angry since it has taken him seven years to face Bivol and this has been witnessed throughout the promotions to this event.
The fans believe this match took this long to happen because of Bivol. They believe that he dragged this match to age Beterbiev because this would also increase his chances of success. If this match would have happened much sooner, Bivol would have been less of a match for Beterbiev.
It is going to be a great fight since both fighters have something to prove, Beterbiev is eager to continue with his perfect record while Bivol is coming from a win against Canelo Alvarez and would like to maintain the momentum.
During their face-off at the press conference ahead of the fight, both Beterbiev and Bivol looked nervous. This only shows the tension between the two fighters and even makes it clear how interesting the fight will be.