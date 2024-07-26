Marc Castro Set to Shine at Riyadh Season's Boxing Spectacle
By Mohamed Bahaa
In an exciting revival of a classic tradition, the Riyadh Season's U.S. launch will feature a three-fight card as part of the anticipated Crawford-Madrimov fight week. Turki Al sheikh has confirmed that undefeated lightweight prospect Marc Castro will take center stage on July 31, from the iconic Santa Monica Pier in California.
Marc Castro (12-0, 8 KOs), a rising star from Fresno, California, is set to face George Acosta (17-2, 3 KOs), a Southern California native, in a ten-round bout. This fight marks Castro's debut as a main event headliner, a significant milestone for the 24-year-old athlete.
The event serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov, scheduled for August 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Castro is entering his second fight of the year, following a challenging match against Abraham Montoya in April, where he secured a decision victory after ten grueling rounds. Managed by Keith Connolly and promoted by Matchroom Boxing, Castro has shown remarkable resilience and skill in his professional career.
Acosta, from Whittier, California, also steps into the ring for the second time this year. Despite an eight-round decision loss to Rene Tellez in February, the 27-year-old has never been stopped in his 19 professional fights, highlighting his durability and tenacity.
The July 31 event will also feature:
• A welterweight bout between Uzbekistan's Shakhram Giyasov (15-0, 9 KOs) and Mexico's Miguel Parra (22-4-1, 14 KOs).
• A four-round super middleweight contest between Nathan Lugo (1-0, 1 KO) and Utah's Ray Corona (4-1, 0 KOs), with Lugo recently signing with Queensberry Promotions.
These matches will follow an open media workout dedicated to the Crawford-Madrimov event, reminiscent of the traditional fight week festivities. This approach, often used during major boxing events, includes grand arrivals, media workouts, final press conferences, and pre-fight weigh-ins.
This opportunity allows Castro to experience the spotlight of a main event, a departure from his usual role on high-profile undercards, including events headlined by boxing legend Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Castro's professional debut in February 2021 was in support of Alvarez’s knockout victory over Avni Yildirim in Miami Gardens, Florida.
With the spotlight now firmly on him, Marc Castro is poised to deliver an unforgettable performance, adding another thrilling chapter to his burgeoning boxing career.