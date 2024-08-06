Mexican Professional Boxer Canelo Alvarez's Choice Of Berlanga Raises Questions
By Mohamed Bahaa
Canelo Alvarez remains a pivotal figure in boxing, but his decision to fight Edgar Berlanga on September 14 in Las Vegas has left a sour taste for many fans. The choice, while not entirely unexpected, has disappointed those who hoped Canelo would take on more deserving contenders like David Benavidez.
In boxing, "deserving" can be subjective. It can reflect a fighter's in-ring achievements or their ability to draw crowds and sell pay-per-view events. Ideally, a fighter should excel in both areas, creating excitement through both skill and popularity. Unfortunately, Berlanga falls short in the former. Despite his undefeated record, he has yet to prove himself at the level of top super middleweights. His selection seems driven more by marketability than merit, reflecting the business side of boxing.
Berlanga's Puerto Rican heritage adds to the equation, as bouts between Mexican and Puerto Rican fighters have a storied history. However, this fight feels more like a business maneuver than a sporting challenge. Berlanga is not Benavidez, David Morrell Jr., or any of the higher-ranked contenders. His selection underscores Canelo's failure to meet the expectations of a champion.
Canelo's journey to becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion was marked by significant victories. He dominated Callum Smith, stopped Billy Joe Saunders, and defeated Caleb Plant to collect all four major world titles. Yet, his recent choices have been less inspiring. After a commendable but unsuccessful bid against light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol, and a conclusive win over an aging Gennady Golovkin, Canelo's subsequent fights have lacked the same gravitas.
In 2023, Canelo fought John Ryder, a mandatory challenger who, while solid, did not present a significant challenge. The anticipated bout with Jermall Charlo fell through, and instead, Jermell Charlo, moving up two weight classes, faced Canelo in a mismatch. The call for Canelo to fight Benavidez grew louder, but Canelo opted for Jaime Munguia, a choice that, while entertaining, didn't satisfy fans' demands for a top-tier contest.
Benavidez, meanwhile, moved up to light heavyweight to fight Oleksandr Gvozdyk, positioning himself as a mandatory challenger in two divisions. Despite his efforts, the WBC never mandated a fight with Canelo. When Canelo vs. Berlanga was announced, it was clear that business considerations had taken precedence.
Ultimately, this fight exemplifies the intersection of control and cash in boxing. Canelo's impressive career grants him a certain freedom, but it also comes with the responsibility to uphold the standards of a champion. If he continues to avoid top contenders, it might be time for him to relinquish his titles. His legacy, while secure, requires continuous reinforcement through worthy battles. The fight against Berlanga, driven by business rather than merit, is a disheartening reminder of the commercial realities in boxing.