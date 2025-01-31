Mike Tyson Gives Update On His Recovery From Jake Paul Fight
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul sharply divided opinions, to say the least. While it was a resounding commercial success, the significant age difference and fitness level between the fighters was hard to ignore.
Tyson was 58 when he laced up the gloves to face Paul on November 15, 2024. Meanwhile, Paul was just 27 at the time. In the fight, 'Iron Mike' was far from his best self and landed just 18 of his 97 attempted punches.
The fight ended in a decision win for Paul, adding a defeat to Mike Tyson's professional record of 50-7-0. Tyson has now shockingly revealed that he is yet to fully recover from the fight.
Speaking to the NY Post, Tyson said:
I feel pretty good. I don't know if I'm 100 percent recovered, but I feel good.- Mike Tyson
Meanwhile, speaking to Fox Sports Radio last month, Tyson made a surprising admission, claiming that he didn't remember much from the fight.
I don't remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out. I haven't watched the fight back. You know what I remember... coming back from the first round and Jake was doing some sort of bow... that's the last thing I remember.- Mike Tyson
While the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was surrounded by controversy, 60 million people tuned in to watch the contest.
Jake Paul continues to make waves in the boxing world with his unique and unconventional approach to the sport. And while what fans saw was a much older version of Mike Tyson, it was great to see the legend back in the ring once again.
