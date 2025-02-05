Mike Tyson Poured Cold Water On Canelo vs Crawford Fight With 5 Words Last Year
The boxing community has been buzzing over the last couple of days since The Ring Magazine announced an agreement is in place for Canelo Alvarez to fight Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in September 2025.
Given that these two boxers have been pound-for-pound greats over the past decade-plus, the thought of how a fight between the two would fare has been common discussion fodder among fight fans for some time.
But there was little hope of this iconic showdown occurring until Turki Alalshikh (the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority) flexed his muscles and made a concerted effort to put it together.
However, while the fight now likely appears to happen, this doesn't mean every boxing icon is on board with it.
This was made clear when Mike Tyson discussed a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight during a September 2024 episode of the Come And Talk 2 Me Podcast.
"I don't like that fight," Tyson said when asked about Crawford calling out Canelo.
"I don't like that fight. Too much weight [for Crawford]. He had a close fight with [Israil Madrimov] because he was big and really awkward. He shouldn't have even fought that guy. He should have fought a guy that was coming straight at him."- Mike Tyson
Tyson then explained why he believes matchmaking is a lost art in boxing, because fighting styles aren't necessarily considered when making fights like they once were.
Perhaps Tyson's sentiment has changed regarding Canelo vs. Crawford since this podcast was recorded. Regardless, we imagine he'll be glued to the TV when these two greats meet in the ring.
