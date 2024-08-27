Nontshinga And Yabuki Set For A Bout In Japan
By Mohamed Bahaa
Sivenathi Nontshinga is getting ready for yet another overseas title defense. Set to defend his IBF belt against former WBC champion Masamichi Yabuki from Japan, the highly ranked junior flyweight from South Africa twelve-round fight will take place on October 12 in the Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan.
Having 13 victories, 1 loss, and 10 knockouts on a professional record, Nontshinga has become used to competing abroad. This will be his fourth overseas fight. Originally from the Eastern Cape, the 25-year-old first took home the IBF title in Mexico, triumphally defeating Hector Flores in September 2022 in a fight regarded as a Fight of the Year. He subsequently successfully defended the title against Regie Suganob in South Africa, only to lose it in a shocking first-round knockout to Adrian Curiel in Monte Carlo in November. But Nontshinga recovered his title in a dramatic rematch in February with a tenth-round knockout in Curiel's backyard in Mexico.
Negotiations aimed at organizing a unification bout between WBO titleholder Jonathan 'Bomba' Gonzalez and then-RING, WBA, WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji did not materialize. Rather, Nontshinga was ordered to meet Christian Araneta, the top contender. Interestingly, all three fighters—Nontshinga, Teraji, and Gonzalez—have consecutive days of fighting booked in Japan. Teraji is scheduled to fight for the vacant WBC flyweight belt against Cristofer Rosales on October 13, Gonzalez will contest for the WBO flyweight title on October 14;.
Coming into this bout as a formidable contender, Masamichi Yabuki has a record of 16 wins, 4 losses, and 15 knockouts. Ranked sixth in the 108-pound division, Yabuki is most well-known for his surprising triumph over Kenshiro Teraji in September 2021, where he won by a tenth-round stoppage. Teraji's time as a champion was short since he exacted a third-round knockout in their rematch in March 2022. Since then, Yabuki has had a three-fight winning streak all by knockout, most recently defeating Kevin Vivas of Nicaragua in March this year.
Having all four of his career losses against current or previous champions—Teraji, Daniel Matellon, Seigo Akui, and Junto Nakatani—Yabuki has faced some of the finest in his division. With Nontshinga seeking to confirm his status as a world champion and Yabuki seeking to recover a world title in front of his home supporters, this battle offers a major test to both combatants.
Boxing fans are excited about a fierce battle between two fighters recognized for their power and resilience in the ring as fight night draws near.