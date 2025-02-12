Oleksandr Usyk Comments On Whether Tyson Fury Will Stay Retired
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury clashed in two sensational heavyweight showdowns in 2024. The Ukrainian won both contests via decision.
Fury, meanwhile, announced that he is walking away from the sport. The Brit's decision took many by surprise as they thought 'The Gypsy King' still had a lot left in the tank.
Usyk has now shared his take on the matter, and he believes once someone has dedicated their entire life to the sport, it's hard to walk away like that.
Usyk expects Fury to eventually return to the ring. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:
I don't think about it but I think it is not true. Once Tyson has relaxed, and rested, maybe Tyson will be back. Boxing if you do this for a long time: 10, 15, 20, 25 years then boxing is like a drug. If you don't go to training one day then you feel dead. For me, at least.
Usyk further added:
I train every day. I don't do boxing every day. Sometimes I do crossfit, and running training. I only do boxing when I am in my camp.
Tyson Fury has enjoyed a storied career inside the boxing ring. He boasts a record of 34-2-1 with 24 knockout wins under his belt. Wins over Deontay Wilder, Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, and more are the highlights of Fury's remarkable career.
Rumors suggested that Fury could take on Anthony Joshua in 2025. However, his sudden retirement announcement put an end to those rumors unless Fury changes his mind.
