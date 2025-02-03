Promoter Reveals Anthony Joshua’s Next Fight Is ‘Done’ Deal
Anthony Joshua last fought Daniel Dubois in September 2024 and suffered a devastating knockout defeat. 'AJ' dropped to a record of 28-4-0 with the loss.
While it was a tough pill to swallow for the Brit in front of his own fans at Wembley, Joshua remains a megastar with buzz around who he might face in his next outing.
Promoter Ben Shalom has teased that Joshua has already signed a deal to take on Martin Bakole and the clash will take place in Africa.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Shalom said:
The promoter of Martin Bakole that's what I want to be known as. The number one heavyweight in the world. It's done. I'm hearing he's signed and we're off to the Congo.- Ben Shalom
Bakole, 31, is 21-1-0 with 16 knockout wins under his name. He is one of the top heavyweights in the world at the moment but is yet to face a superstar opponent. Anthony Joshua undoubtedly fits the bill and a showdown could propel Bakole's career to another level.
Bakole has previously teased a fight against Joshua, telling talkSPORT:
I think he'll come [back], yeah. I think so. There is a big fight waiting for him in Africa. Outside the ring I keep working hard because my fight against him in Africa is a big fight. I think it will happen in the Congo...we need to fight in the same stadium and I think it's going to be in Congo. I think it will [happen in the summer] because they want us to fight in Africa. It's close and I will get that.- Martin Bakole
