Regis Prograis losses tough fight to Jack Caterall
Jack Catterall secured a hard-fought victory over Regis Prograis in Manchester, England, this past Saturday. This bout marked the first boxing event at the newly launched Co-Op Live Arena, set to become Europe’s largest indoor venue once fully operational.
Fans were treated to a thrilling contest, with both fighters touching the canvas in a battle that alternated between tactical exchanges and intense slugging. Catterall knocked down Prograis (29-4, 24 KOs) twice during the fight and demonstrated greater composure in the final rounds. Although the judges’ scores (117-108, 116-109, 116-109) were a bit wide, Catterall’s victory in the DAZN main event was undisputed.
Known for his southpaw stance and precise punches, Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) presented a tough challenge for Prograis. While Prograis started strong, Catterall’s stamina and skill allowed him to take control as the fight progressed.
Catterall was knocked down briefly in the fifth round, but he quickly recovered. In the seventh, he sustained a forehead cut from a head clash, while Prograis suffered a cut over his right eye. As the rounds wore on, Prograis appeared visibly fatigued, and in the ninth round, Catterall’s left hooks dropped him twice—a devastating setback for the New Orleans fighter.
The victory adds to Catterall’s impressive run, following his controversial points loss to Josh Taylor in 2022 in a bid for the undisputed super-lightweight title. Many believed Catterall deserved the win, but the decision went to Taylor in Glasgow. Catterall avenged that loss earlier this year with a decisive victory over Taylor in May. Now, with back-to-back wins over two former world champions, Catterall’s career momentum is stronger than ever.
Prograis, a two-time super lightweight champion, previously lost a decision to Taylor in London in 2019. At 35, following back-to-back losses to Devin Haney and now Catterall, Prograis faces uncertainty about his future in the ring.
He may consider retirement.