Retired Ring Rivals Andre Ward and Carl Froch Set Their Eyes On Possible Comeback
Andre Ward and Carl Froch were once ring rivals. Now, they are both angling for comeback fights. The
The problem is that they both want to face the same man, the Blonde Bomber himself – Jake Paul.
The two met in the Final championship fight for the WBC, WBA, and Ring Super middleweight titles in 2011 in London.
“I’ve done more in 4 years than you have in your life. First and last time I respond to your broke salty
ass. Let me know if you want to wash my cars,” Paul said in a Tweet in response
to Froch.
Froch who once fought in front of 80,000 fans at Wembly – didn’t miss his lines.
“I’m 11 years retired, not done a round of boxing for over a decade, I’m old, grey, and out of shape… I’d
knock you out in 30 seconds,” he said in part. He also referred to Paul in other ways in a
rant against Paul some of which is not fit to print.
One of Ward's most famed opponents was Carl Froch. All-time great Andre Ward retired undefeated in 2017 with a record of 32-0. Yet, he has admitted he is willing to put it all on the
line against Jake Paul.
Ward attended the Paul vs. Tyson fight and made it clear he was open to coming out of retirement
to face Paul.
Paul however had to “say my
name,” Ward said. Both Froch and Ward have
praised Paul’s business acumen.
Carl Froch is 47, and Andre Ward is 40. Ward last fought in 2017. Carl Froch retired from boxing in 2014 after he knocked out George Groves in front of 80,000 at Wembley Stadium.
A fact that these days Froch repeats so often it has become his punch line.