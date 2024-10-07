Ringside Heroes Unite for Kids
Those fighting in the ring and those fighting to keep the streets of Los Angeles safe joined forces this month for an important event raising critical funds for the City of Hope Children’s Hospital.
An event supported by rising contenders saw a partnership between fire and law enforcement personnel in Los Angeles County.
This year’s event, held on October 4th, featured the city’s first responders in the ring, as with previous editions, and the professionals adding advice from the outside. It also included a partnership with WatchGuys, a leading online luxury watch company. WatchGuys’ first professional athlete, Lawrence King, is a professional boxer with a 17-1 record. King, a rising star in boxing who is preparing for his WBA Light Heavyweight Title fight in December, took time out from his training to attend the event with WatchGuys.
“The Los Angeles Police Department boxing team in partnership with our community business leaders is what truly makes an impact when helping our local charity organizations,” said John Negrete, Senior Lead Officer and Head of LAPD Boxing Team.
King wants to be known as more than just a force in the ring but a force for good as well. He has partnered with WatchGuys to spearhead a fundraising campaign for the children’s hospital. The hospital’s focus on treating pediatriccancer patients aligns with King’s desire to use his platform to give back to those in need.
“Fight for Life is about more than boxing; it’s about fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves. It’s an honor to support the City of Hope Children’s Hospital with this vital fundraiser. I’ve had my fair share of battles in the ring, but this is absolutely nothing compared to the battles of the children fighting cancer. So to be able to partner with Robertino to do a small bit to help them is a proud moment for me,” King said.
The event, which has long been a staple in the LAPD’s community outreach efforts, garners significant attention for its noble cause. The funds raised go directly to support life-saving treatments at the City of Hope, and this year, with the backing of WatchGuys, the goal is to make an even bigger impact. The event also includes fighters and the support of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD).
The participation of a high-profile athlete like King brings new excitement and a larger platform to the effort, ensuring that more attention and resources are funneled to the children’s hospital. Behind the scenes of this philanthropic push is Robertino Altieri, Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of WatchGuys, a leading online luxury watch company that specializes in buying and selling pre-owned Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Philippe watches.
Altieri, a former amateur boxer and lifelong fan of the sport, is no stranger to the ring. His passion for boxing led to WatchGuys sponsoring the Fight for Life event, a partnership that bridges his love for both boxing and charitable efforts.
“When we learned about the impact the Fight for Life event had on the City of Hope Children’s Hospital, it was clear we wanted to be part of it,” Altieri said. “We didn’t want to just sponsor an event—we wanted to be actively involved in giving back.”
As part of the event, Altieri will present the trophy belts to the winners, a gesture that reflects WatchGuys’ deeper commitment to the cause. But Altieri and King wanted to do even more, which is why they launched an additional fundraising campaign to bolster support for the hospital’s efforts. WatchGuys, with its fast-growing online presence, is no stranger to unconventional approaches in business.
The company’s rise, fueled by innovative collaborations with athletes and community events, is now being funneled into efforts that extend beyond the luxury market and into philanthropy. This event is the perfect intersection of WatchGuys’ values—community, charity, and passion. With over 200,000 followers on social media and a dedicated audience of watch enthusiasts.
WatchGuys is using its influence to raise awareness and funds for the children’s hospital, proving that a business can be both profitable and purposeful.
Officer Oscar Rodriguez added, “This is for a charity. It is for the children. It is a great cause. Everybody loves to watch a good fight, but at the end of the day, they know their money is going towards something good. It really unites the community and lets them know that police officers are human too. I’m humbled to be a part of it.”
As the Fight for Life event draws near, the collaboration between Lawrence King, WatchGuys, and first responders in Southern California highlights the power of partnerships in driving social good. What started as a simple sponsorship has evolved into a heartfelt mission to help children in need