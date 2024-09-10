Riyadh Season's 'Latino Night' Is Scheduled For November 16
Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Chairman, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh continues to lead significant contributions to sports in the country. Under his helm, Saudi Arabia has hosted high profile fights and legendary boxers. He promotes the exclusive Riyadh Season which is one of the largest annual global winter entertainment events running from October to March. The fifth edition is set to begin in October with a thrilling mix of 14 entertainment zones, 11 global championships, and 10 diverse exhibitions and festivals.
In August this year, Riyadh Season was held for the first time in foreign soil at the BMO stadium in Los Angeles, headlined by Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov. London hosts the second tour on the 21st of September at Wembley, where Anthony Joshua takes on Daniel Dubois for the IBF world championship. The London event will feature an all-British lineup, highlighting the country’s top boxing stars.
In a recent announcement, Alalshikh said that the "Latino Night" at the Riyadh Season this year, in partnership with Golden Boy, will be available for free viewing on television networks and platforms around the globe.
“I just hanged up the phone with my friend Oscar De La Hoya. We had a long talk therefore I decided the card of Latinos Night in Riyadh Season with our partner Golden Boy will be free on TV networks and platforms all around the world. Any TV network or platform and cable TV interested in this event kindly connect with us in Riyadh Season and Sela specialy in Mexico and South America. We care about boxing fans for that this card free, “said Alalshikh on his X page.
This will allow all Latin America countries to possibly transmit the Latinos Night event through their own YouTube channels as it will be 100% free. Alalshikh continues to revolutionize boxing as a sport and has brought major changes to entertainment in Saudi Arabia.