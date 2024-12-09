Roy Keane Vs Joey Barton? Rivalry Set To Enter The Boxing Ring For Charity
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The long-standing rivalry between Roy Keane and Joey Barton, a compelling narrative in Manchester football history, has the potential to reignite—this time, in the boxing ring. In a bold move, Barton, known for his willingness to engage in brawls, has challenged Keane to a charity boxing match, promising that it will match the intensity of their fierce midfield battles from the early 2000s.
Recently, Barton, fresh from stepping down as the manager of Bristol Rovers, was candid in his remarks during an interview with Boxing Social. With a touch of humor, he acknowledged his current physique, saying, “I’m a little bit tubby at the minute from when I played, and I’m 42, but look, I’ll have a go, I’ll have a ding-dong.”
He remarked on Keane’s notorious fiery temperament, recalling their history of clashes along with his tendency to confront fans, stating, “Roy’s been offering Arsenal fans out, Ipswich fans out so... we played against each other a few times. I think he’s in his 50s, so obviously his best days might be behind him.”
Yet, Barton didn’t limit his call-out to Keane. He extended challenges to other footballing icons like Gary Neville, Gary Lineker, and Alan Shearer—although he jokingly noted that Shearer might not fit into his weight class.
Keane's combative nature has spilled over from the football pitch into real life. Just this year, he faced an unprovoked headbutt from a fan at the Emirates Stadium, and he once infamously threatened to meet an Ipswich supporter “in the car park” following a heated exchange.
As of now, Keane has not publicly responded to Barton's daring challenge. Still, the mere idea of him taking a swing for charity has captivated the imagination of fans online, as they eagerly ponder the spectacle of Keane’s legendary ferocity against Barton’s gritty toughness.
For Barton, this proposed bout is about more than just their storied past; it’s also about contributing to a good cause. “It would be nice to get in there and get a few quid for charity, that’s the only reason I’d do it,” he asserted.
Regardless of whether Keane accepts the challenge, Barton’s audacious call has resurrected memories of their on-field confrontations. A charity boxing match between these two passionate figures promises to be a thrilling highlight in the world of sports if Keane chooses to step into the ring.