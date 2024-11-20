Salita Promotions Inks Deal With Brooklyn Heavyweight Prospect Pryce Taylor
28-year-old Taylor (4-0, 2 KOs) has only been a professional for less than one year, but this has not stopped him from catching the eyes of top promoters including Dmitry Salita. Salita Promotions has revealed the signing of the undefeated heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor, a former amateur standout who, like his promoter Dmitriy Salita, honed his skills in Brooklyn, New York.
Salita, excited about the signing said, “I have been very impressed by what I’ve seen from Pryce in both the amateurs and in his first four professional bouts. ” Salita adds Taylor to a formidable stable of champions and contenders including Claressa Shields, Shohjahon Ergashev, Jermaine Franklin, Joshua Pagan and Vladimir Shishkin. “Pryce has a great chance to compete for a world title in the near future. He has all the skill and physical attributes to become the next great American heavyweight champion. It will be an exciting journey, and we are proud that he has entrusted Salita Promotions to help guide him to the top,” he added.
Airing live on the global streaming service DAZN, the former college basketball star is set to make his debut on the upcoming edition of "Big Time Boxing USA," scheduled for Thursday, December 12, in Flint, Michigan. The fight card for the upcoming edition is packed with top prospects, including Michigan's Ardreal "Bossman" Holmes Jr., Joey Spencer, Da'Velle "Hitman 2.0" Smith, and Leon Lawson III. This lineup is considered the strongest since the series launched in February.
“The 6-foot-4 Taylor is a former college basketball player who took up boxing at the age of 20 when he was introduced to the sport by members of the Cops & Kids Boxing Club in Brooklyn. Taylor quickly learned the craft and imposed his will in amateur competitions, building a record of 60 wins, 11 losses. He won two New York Golden Gloves titles and was the heavyweight runner-up four times in annual USA National Championship tournaments. In 2020, Taylor narrowly missed qualifying to represent his country at the Tokyo Olympic Games, falling just short at U.S.A. Boxing team trials in Louisiana,” said the press release.
Taylor expressed his joy on signing with Salita Promotions. “My manager and I reviewed several offers, and we believe that working with Salita is a great opportunity and in my best interest. I’m still learning and developing so it's helpful to have a promoter who was an accomplished fighter, who knows the path to the top. I can’t wait to get started, get on big shows, and into main events. I'm excited for the future,” said Taylor.
Under the management of Keith Sullivan and the training of Benny Roman, Taylor aspires to follow in the footsteps of legendary Brooklyn-born heavyweight world champions like Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe, Shannon Briggs, and Floyd Patterson.
“Today marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Pryce Taylor. Salita Promotions made it clear that they believe in Pryce's ability and talent. I'm confident that Dmitriy and his team will help Pryce's career reach great heights. We're pleased to welcome them to the team,” said Sullivan after the signing of the deal.
Founded in 2010 by professional boxer and world-title challenger Dmitriy Salita, Salita Promotions aims to showcase the best young boxing prospects and established contenders in North America and globally. The promotion has featured fighters on major networks like SHOWTIME, HBO, ESPN, and DAZN. Salita Promotions is dedicated to providing opportunities for its fighters both in and out of the ring and continues to grow to meet the needs of boxing fans worldwide.