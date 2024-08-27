Shakur Stevenson Claims Gervonta Davis Is Avoiding Major Rivals
By Mohamed Bahaa
Though it remains frustratingly out of reach for supporters, Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis's possible clash is among the most awaited battles in the sport, both boxers are now competing in one of boxing's most loaded categories. With great talents like Vasiliy Lomachenko and Denys Berinchyk also battling for supremacy.
After a knockout victory over Frank Martin, Gervonta "Tank" Davis lately started negotiations for a fight with Lomachenko. Later on, though, the Ukrainian fighter withdrew, claiming lack of drive to get back into the ring in 2024. The matter generated discussion among the boxing community as some said Lomachenko avoided the bout. Others remembered a similar situation years ago when the roles were reversed.
Stevenson was asked in an interview whether he thought Davis had avoided a fight with Lomachenko back in 2017 while both were vying in the super-featherweight class. Stevenson responded firmily, "Yes, I do," he said.
Stevenson has also shared similar opinions, accusing Davis with avoiding a possible conflict with him also. These accusations add to the continuous story about "Tank" Davis, who has been under fire for supposedly avoiding formidable opponents.
Davis, on the other hand, is probably going to deny these claims by citing his efforts earlier this year to book a unification battle with Lomachenko. Critics argue that Davis's desire to pursue the match with Lomachenko (36 years old and maybe past his prime) may have been affected by the time of the suggested fight. Lomachenko has declared that he is not retiring, despite his present break, thereby opening the door for future games involving the three champions.
Regarding Stevenson, his promoter Eddie Hearn has presented a bold strategy meant to send him to top of the division. The road map starts with a fight against Joe Cordina on October 12, then a bout with William Zepeda, and ends in a clash with 'Tank' Davis. By the time these battles finish, Hearn thinks a Stevenson against a Davis fight might rank among the most important boxing events.
The focus stays on Davis as fans and analysts both wonder whether he will ultimately step up to face the best in the division, tensions rising and the likelihood of these high-stakes matches still alive under question.