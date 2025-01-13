Shakur Stevenson Gives Honest Take On Potential Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Rematch
Ryan Garcia absolutely demolished Devin Haney when the duo fought back in April 2024. However, controversy followed the fight.
Garcia was caught for the use of banned substance Ostarine and was handed a one year suspension as a result. He also received a fine of $1 million. Now, there have been rumors that Garcia and Haney could rematch in 2025.
WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has now shared his take on Haney's return to action and how a potential rematch against Ryan Garcia could play out.
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Stevenson said:
I think excited is a like a strong word but I’m interested. I wanna see how he handles that traumatic experience that he went through, and see how he bounces back from it.- Shakur Stevenson
He added:
I know he’s strong mentally so he [Haney] can win for sure but it all depends on how he’s feeling after he gets back. Is he the same fighter? Let’s see we gotta find out.- Shakur Stevenson
While Haney was clearly outclassed by Garcia, he remains undefeated as the clash was ruled as a no-contest. He is now 31-0-0 as a professional. Garcia, meanwhile, boasts a professional record of 24-1-0.
Both fighters have been out of action since their meeting last year. In the past few weeks, there have been rumors that the pair could face each other in a rematch. Stevenson, on the other hand, will fight Floyd Schofield for the WBO lightweight title on February 22.
