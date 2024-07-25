Shields vs. Lepage-Joanisse: Strategies for Success in the Heavyweight Showdown
By Mohamed Bahaa
The "GWOAT" (Greatest Woman of All Time) will challenge WBC heavyweight world champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday night. With a victory, Shields would become a four-division world champion, having previously been undisputed in middleweight and junior middleweight, and unified titles at super middleweight. With such high stakes, let's examine the strategies each fighter needs to implement to emerge victorious in this heavyweight title clash.
Claressa Shields' Path to Victory
Utilize the Jab Early and Often
As Shields transitions to the heavyweight division, establishing her jab early against Lepage-Joanisse will be crucial. This tactic can help Shields control the distance, disrupt Lepage-Joanisse’s rhythm, and set the pace of the fight. By using her jab effectively, Shields can also mitigate Lepage-Joanisse's power and create openings for her own offensive moves.
Exploit Defensive Gaps
Lepage-Joanisse often adopts a hunched stance and lowers her guard when on the offensive. Shields must capitalize on these moments by launching precise and timely combinations. With her height advantage, Shields can strike from the outside and step in to deliver impactful blows whenever Lepage-Joanisse's defense is compromised.
Leverage Speed and Precision
Shields needs to assess how her power translates to the heavyweight division quickly. Once she gauges this, her focus should shift to leveraging her speed and superior hand quickness to outbox Lepage-Joanisse. By staying sharp and maintaining her tactical approach, Shields can outmaneuver her opponent and secure the WBC heavyweight title.
Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse's Path to Victory
Establish the Power Jab
Lepage-Joanisse’s split-decision win over Abril Argentina Vidal for the WBC heavyweight title showcased her powerful jab, particularly to the body. Using this technique against Shields could wear her down and make her feel the impact of heavyweight power early in the bout.
Dominate in Close-Quarters
Shields has acknowledged Lepage-Joanisse’s effective right hand, especially when thrown in tight exchanges. Lepage-Joanisse needs to capitalize on these opportunities by throwing powerful combinations in the pocket. Her right hand could become a decisive weapon if she can land it accurately during exchanges.
Impose Physicality
Similar to Tyson Fury's approach against Deontay Wilder, Lepage-Joanisse should aim to physically dominate Shields. By using her weight to her advantage, she can lean on Shields, push her around, and land compact, powerful punches during clinches. This strategy could fatigue Shields as the fight progresses, giving Lepage-Joanisse a critical edge.
With both fighters bringing unique strengths and strategies to the ring, this bout promises to be a thrilling contest. Shields aims to cement her legacy with a fourth-division title, while Lepage-Joanisse seeks to defend her championship with determination and power. The clash at Little Caesars Arena will undoubtedly be one for the history books.