Teddy Atlas Makes Stunning Prediction For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Teddy Atlas has made a stunning prediction for a potential boxing clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.
Both are two of the greatest fighters of the modern era. Canelo has held belts from light middleweight to light heavyweight and currently fights at super middleweight.
Crawford, meanwhile, spent the majority of his career at 147 lbs, but his last fight was at 154 lbs. To fight Canelo, Crawford needs to move up two weight classes, but there have been rumors that the super clash can take place later this year.
Atlas has now shared his take on the fight and surprisingly picked 'Bud' to win. Speaking on The Fight with Teddy Atlas show, he said:
I think you know where I’m leaning. I’ll make it even clearer when I’m leaning so there isn’t a lot of suspense. I ain’t going against Crawford. I do think he’s that special guy. I think Canelo’s special too, but Crawford even more so. He hasn’t learned how to lose yet. I think he does have those special ingredients that go beyond the physical. So, that’s it. Okay? You don’t like it? Too bad.- Teddy Atlas
Terence Crawford has a professional record of 41-0-0 and is one of the finest boxers of the modern era. Canelo Alvarez, though, has his name etched in history.
A four-division world champion, Canelo has fought fighters much bigger than him and managed to overwhelm them with power. The Mexican icon boasts an exceptional pro record of 62-2-2.
