Teofimo Lopez Delivers Prediction For Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Rematch As He Eyes Winner
Teofimo Lopez has delivered his prediction for the potential rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.
The pair fought in April 2024 and Garcia dominated the contest and earned a decision win. However, the clash was turned into a no-contest as Garcia tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine and was handed a year's suspension.
'King Ry' is nearing his return and a potential rematch against Haney in October has been rumored. Lopez reckons Garcia has a clear path to victory in that contest and is everone's pick.
Speaking to ESNEWS, Lopez said:
I think Garcia, I think everybody’s gonna pick Garcia.- Teofimo Lopez
Lopez further added that he's eyeing to take on the winner of that fight, saying:
Yeah, absolutely. We gotta go through these two tough competitors and world class champions, and then after that it’ll be the winner between Haney-Garcia, thats what we’re looking at.- Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez last fought in June 2024 as he beat Steve Claggett via unanimous decision. His last fight was in the same weight as where Garcia vs Haney took place.
Lopez currently holds the WBO Super lightweight title and has been among the best fighters in the world for a while. He remains a big draw, meaning him potentially taking on Garcia or Haney could be a massive contest.
Lopez has a professional record of 21-1-0 with 13 knockout wins. Ryan Garcia is 24-1-0 with 20 knockouts under his belt. Devin Haney is 31-0-0 with 15 knockout wins in his career so far.
