Terence Crawford Reconsiders Crossover Fight With Conor Mcgregor After Initial Decline
By Moses Ochieng
About a month ago, undefeated boxer Terence Crawford turned down a two-fight deal with Conor McGregor because he wasn’t interested in stepping into the Octagon. Crawford said he spoke to McGregor on the phone, where he explained that he had no desire to participate due to the risk of being kicked or elbowed.
Based on a recent video of Crawford posted on X, he might have reconsidered his decision and may take the fight against former MMA champion McGregor.
“Aye! Conor(McGregor)! I’m getting back on the mat! Stay tuned, baby! We working!” said Terence Crawford.
A huge payday might have motivated Crawford to take the deal. According to McGregor, this deal could have seen the former undisputed welterweight champion pocket up to $100 million for each fight.
Terence Crawford, 37, widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound boxers, recently earned a narrow 12-round unanimous decision victory against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov on August 3rd. In his debut at 154 pounds, Crawford struggled to shine, showing signs of aging, reduced power, and ring rust. His win was largely due to Madrimov's lack of aggression in the later rounds, allowing Crawford to edge out the decision.
Meanwhile, McGregor, 36, is no stranger to crossover events, having famously faced Floyd Mayweather in a 2017 boxing match. Though McGregor lost by 10th-round TKO, he reportedly earned over $100 million. The event drew a live gate of $55.5 million and 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, making it the second-highest in boxing history. McGregor hasn’t fought in MMA since 2021, losing his last two bouts and failing to secure a win since 2020.
Despite having some wrestling experience, Crawford knows that stepping into a sport involving leg kicks isn't a smart move, especially after spending all his years in boxing which doesn’t include kicking and he has no experience defending them. He has decided to get to the gym to work on where he falls short ahead of the McGregor clash.
McGregor's popularity has declined due to his inactivity in recent years but a fight between him and Crawford would still bring in substantial revenue due to their large fan bases.