THE MOST INFLUENTIAL AND POWERFUL PEOPLE IN BOXING IN 2024
An incredible year for the sport, with the first undisputed heavyweight title fight in 24 years and the 50th anniversary of the Rumble in the Jungle. Not to mention the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson mega event in Texas. From the bright lights of Riyadh to the roaring crowds in Las Vegas, 2024 will be remembered as a year of unprecedented milestones. The groundbreaking Riyadh Season brought fans blockbuster matchups and made history. Presumably, future world champions proved their “metal” at the Summer Olympics in Paris. Our Boxing Power List looks at the big names.
Oleksandr Usyk crowned himself the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, dethroning Tyson Fury in a showdown that will be recalled for decades. Meanwhile, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol engaged in a masterful chess match, where Beterbiev’s power edged out Bivol’s finesse in a close contest to crown the first four belt champion in the light heavywieght era. Every year, boxing has a controversial decision, and that was this year’s entry.
This year was ofcourse propelled by people who shaped the sport—those who brought us unforgettable fights, inspired change, and pushed boxing into new realms of possibility.
From fighters to promoters, trainers to media pioneers, these are the individuals who made 2024 a great year for the sport. Our list celebrates their influence, their vision, and their undeniable impact on the sweet science we all love.
BOXING POWER LIST 2024
TURKI ALALSHIKH
Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh is the most important figure in pugilism today. As the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Alalshikh uses Saudi Arabia's economic wealth to deliver blockbuster events. His efforts in 2024 reached new heights, earning him recognition as one of the sport's most influential figures. Like boxing’s best Alalshikh is motivated by love of country and his sporting goals are part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which seeks to diversify the country’s economy and promote tourism.
However overcoming long-standing rivalries between promotional giants like Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren takes more than just capital. He has the behind the scenes negotiations and leadership to give fight fans better fights that many thought we would see. Beyond matchmaking, Alalshikh’s innovative promotional strategies have wowed audiences globally and this year he has taken the “Riyadh Season” brand global with cards in Los Angeles and London – the two towns which broadly speaking routinely produce boxing’s biggest stars.
TYSON FURY
Tyson Fury continues to be one of boxing's most influential figures, both in and out of the ring. In 2024, "The Gypsy King" remains the heavyweight division's marquee name, with his ability to generate unprecedented attention for his fights unmatched in the sport today. His presence alone elevates boxing events to global spectacles, as seen in his high-profile matchups with Ngannou and Usyk in 2023. More than that, he remains a brand, an author, and a reality TV star. Few in the sport can match this one loss or not.
Fury faced Usyk in one of the most anticipated heavyweight bouts in years in 2024. Fury deserves for taking the fight and it should be remembered he dominated stretches of the fight, almost had Usyk out of there at one point and made a remarkable recovery after he was nearly stopped in the 9th round. His corner wrongly told him he had it in the bag going into the 12th. Fury ignored them and went out to win the round.
Outside the ring, Fury's candid personality and charisma continue to captivate audiences. Whether through his raw honesty about mental health struggles, his outlandish pre-fight antics, or his magnetism as a cultural figure, Fury ensures that boxing stays relevant to casual and hardcore fans alike.
OLEKSANDR USYK
Oleksandr Usyk etched his name in history by becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era after defeating Tyson Fury in a masterful display of boxing. The May 2024 bout in Saudi Arabia was a David-versus-Goliath spectacle, with Usyk’s technical precision and relentless pace outlasting Fury’s size and power.
Fighting Usyk is mentally and physically exhausting as he constantly makes adjustments in the ring and doesn’t let his opponents rest.
Usyk’s win solidified his legacy as one of boxing’s all-time greats. Already an Olympic gold medalist and a former undisputed cruiserweight champion. As he himself might say in 2024 he was “very feel.”
Beyond the ring, Usyk’s triumph resonated on a deeply personal and national level. Representing Ukraine a country currently fighting off a Russian invasion, Usyk has carried the hopes and pride of a nation under siege with humility and composure.
RAKAN ALHARTHY
If you know boxing, you will know how important Dr. Rakan Hussain Alharthy is to the sport. He is the founder and managing director of Sela and stands as a transformative figure in the boxing landscape in 2024. Under his leadership, Sela orchestrates the ambitious Riyadh Season.
Rakan and Sela played a pivotal role in bringing marquee boxing events to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as in LA and the UK. Most notably, Riyadh Season featured the historic rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, alongside the light heavyweight showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. It has also featured this night a historic “Latino Night” to promote the legacy of Latino fighters in the sport. Potentially a historic first for Asia.
These events have exemplified Dr. Rakan’s vision of integrating sports with entertainment, creating experiences that go beyond the ring, such as elaborate light shows, musical performances, and interactive fan zones.
EDDIE HEARN
In 2024, Eddie Hearn has further cemented his standing as one of boxing’s most powerful promoters. Hearn is a key figure in the heavyweight division in particular, thanks to his close association with Anthony Joshua, Hearn’s biggest triumph has been securing high-profile bouts, including those between Joshua and the likes of Francis Ngannou, Otto Wallin, and Daniel Dubois.
But Hearn’s influence extends beyond the present. He’s already laying the foundation for future megafights, with a showdown between Joshua and the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk high on his agenda. In 2024 he delivered compelling fights from London to Monaco to Riyadh and places in between beyond the boxing's glamor division.
Hearn has also created ‘Matchroom in the Community’, which is a visionary initiative aimed at bridging the gap between amateur and professional boxing. Their approach involves collaboration with a number of key stakeholders – including National Governing Bodies, Active Partnerships, local and national charities, community leaders and policymakers.
MIKE TYSON
Mike Tyson remains one of the most influential figures in boxing, with a legacy that transcends his years of dominance in the ring.
As the youngest heavyweight champion ever at just 20 years old in 1986, Tyson’s meteoric rise electrified the sport. His devastating power and unmatched ferocity made him a cultural phenomenon, and his reign in the late 1980s and early 1990s remains one of the most memorable eras in boxing.
Even decades after his prime, Tyson’s influence remains unmatched, as demonstrated by his November 2024 return to the ring against Jake Paul. Despite losing by unanimous decision after eight rounds (and a pretty lacklustre performance), Tyson’s presence helped propel the fight into the record books: it became the most-watched global sporting event ever, with 108 million viewers worldwide and a peak of 65 million concurrent streams on Netflix. Ofcourse many more streamed it illegally making it hard to estimate the total number of eyeballs. The event also drew a live crowd of 72,000 at AT&T Stadium, breaking record for a boxing event outside of Las Vegas, and generated over $18 million in gate revenue. It is estimated the last time so many Americans tuned in for a fight Muhammad Ali was facing Leon Spinks in their 1978 rematch.
While Tyson’s involvement showcases his continued influence and ability to generate massive interest, it also serves as a reminder of his lasting impact on the sport. Though fans admire his resilience, many hope he finally steps away from the ring to enjoy a well-earned retirement, preserving his remarkable legacy rather than risking his health.
FRANK WARREN
Frank Warren's influence on boxing has never been more palpable than in 2024, as he continues to push the boundaries of the sport while cementing his reputation as one of the sport's most influential figures. As the head of Queensberry Promotions, Warren's extensive reach in the boxing world is clear, from securing major bouts in Riyadh Season to overseeing the career of Tyson Fury, the most marketable heavyweight in the world. Fury, his cash cow, has taken center stage in numerous high-profile events, including the colossal fight in Saudi Arabia against Usyk for undisputed heavyweight supremacy.
Warren has not just maintained his status, but actively evolved his business model. His stable of fighters includes stars like Daniel Dubois, the IBF heavyweight champion, further securing his place at the top of the sport's elite. Warren’s long-term faith in Dubois has proven correct as Dubois victory over Anthony Joshua has put him on the radar of many casual fans. Warren already has big plans for 2025 and his “Magnificent 7” showcase cards are significant pipeline for talent development in the UK and European boxing scene.
OSCAR DE LA HOYA
Oscar De La Hoya makes boxing super stars. Oscar De La Hoya made Canelo Alvarez and has similarly guided the career of Ryan Garcia.
He remains a force in boxing in 2024, with his influence extending far beyond his celebrated career in the ring. As the founder of Golden Boy Promotions, he continues to play a major role in shaping the landscape of the sport. The pride of Texas - Vergil Ortiz Jr., is a rising welterweight sensation and a potential superstar. De La Hoya was also until recently the publisher the of The Ring magazine which he sold to Saudi Arabian interests this year in a shrewd business move.
That Usyk vs. Fury would fight two fights in Saudi Arabia is not surprising. That Oscar De La Hoya was able to promote a Latino Night in Riyadh this past November shows his own global vision.
De La Hoya has also shown his savvy side through his social media platforms, interacting with fans and rival promoters alike. Just take a look at his ‘clap back Thursdays’ and you’ll see what we mean.
Oscar De La Hoya is never afraid to speak his mind. His ongoing clashes with top figures such as Hearn and Warren keep him at the heart of the sport's pulse. Ryan Garcia’s potential return to the ring in 2025 is a fight that all fans want to see.
ARTUR BETERBIEV
Artur Beterbiev cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in boxing in 2024 by claiming the undisputed light heavyweight title in a thrilling bout against Dmitry Bivol. This fight, which was one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the year, saw Beterbiev dig deep to overcome a fierce and technically brilliant challenge from Bivol.
The battle showcased the relentless power and resilience of Beterbiev, who, despite being pushed to the limit in the early rounds, finished the fight with a commanding performance in the later rounds to win by majority decision.
Beyond his own performance, Beterbiev's victory represented more than just a personal triumph. It was a key moment in the boxing world, with his achievement marking the culmination of years of dominance in the light heavyweight division.
Beterbiev's win over Bivol not only secured his legacy but also helped elevate the sport's profile, as the fight was broadcast to a massive global audience.
Canelo is a massive star in the Spanish-speaking world. Beterbiev is a massive star in the Russian-speaking one.
The rematch has been put on pause due to yet another energy, but Beterbiev could become a cross-over star in 2024 should he win. Fights with Canelo Alvarez or Jake Paul (!) could be big box office earners and are the sorts of fights that casual fans of the sport pay attention to.
LEN BLAVATNIK
As the founder of DAZN and one of the most influential figures in the business of boxing, Len Blavatnik’s impact on the sport in 2024 cannot be overstated. DAZN, originally launched as a disruptor in sports streaming, has solidified its dominance in boxing under Blavatnik's stewardship. The platform has successfully inked partnerships with some of the biggest names in boxing promotion, including Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, and Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and others. This unprecedented collaboration has brought together historically rival promoters on one platform, enabling fans to witness blockbuster events that were once considered improbable.
In 2024, DAZN played a pivotal role in the sport's evolution by hosting marquee fights and innovative events. For example, the “5 vs. 5” promotional battles between Matchroom and Queensberry signaled a creative approach to boxing events, making the sport more accessible and engaging for fans. Fight fans everywhere would love to see more of this. How about Dmitry Salita’s Salita Promotions vs. Ben Shaloam’s Boxxer?
Blavatnik’s vision has not only modernized the way boxing is consumed but has also encouraged a new era of collaboration among promoters. By fostering these alliances and championing innovation, DAZN has firmly positioned itself as the go-to platform for fight fans and has brought the sport founded in the 19th century firmly into the digital age.
BOB ARUM
Bob Arum, the legendary founder of Top Rank, is a force in boxing that simply refuses to fade into the background. At 93 years old, he’s still making waves, traveling the world to promote major fights, and guiding some of the sport's brightest stars.
In 2024, his fingerprints were all over some of the year's biggest matchups, from high-profile championship bouts to lucrative pay-per-view events. His vision and influence continue to shape boxing, as Top Rank maintains its position as one of the sport's most dominant promotions, despite the rapidly changing landscape.
One of Arum's greatest strengths in 2024 has been his adaptability. Even as the sport shifts toward streaming services and digital platforms, Arum has shown a keen interest in embracing the new frontier. He has pushed Top Rank to explore multi-platform broadcasting options, ensuring the company stays relevant in the modern media age. With the expiration of Top Rank's deal with ESPN in 2025, Arum has been involved in the conversation around securing the next best broadcasting platform, even considering partnerships with streaming giants like DAZN and Netflix.
Arum's ability to blend tradition with innovation is further demonstrated by his willingness to engage with social media and documentary projects. Top Rank, under his leadership, has made strides in using platforms like YouTube and Instagram to increase fighter visibility and connect with fans. Furthermore, the recent BTS-style documentary about the company offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the business and Arum’s ongoing role at the helm.
CANELO ALVAREZ
Its Canelo’s world. We are just living in it. Canelo Alvarez continued to assert his dominance as one of boxing's most influential figures, adding significant milestones to his illustrious career. He successfully defended his super middleweight titles, notably overcoming undefeated contenders like Jaime Munguia and Edgar Berlanga. These might not be the fights fans most wanted but, Canelo has given so much to the sport over the years.
His win over Berlanga in September further solidified his legacy in the division, though the fight also highlighted that Canelo's once-unstoppable knockout streak has slowed in recent years. Yet, his strategic matchmaking has kept him in the spotlight.
Despite this, his ongoing draw for large audiences is undeniable, with the possibility of high-profile future showdowns looming, including a potential fight against the likes of Terence Crawford (according to Turki Alalshikh).
Furthermore, his marketability and appeal to diverse audiences make him a key figure in shaping boxing's direction, with a view to the continued global expansion of the sport. As he approaches the twilight of his career, his choices on the big stage continue to influence the sport's future landscape, with his name synonymous with the biggest fights in boxing.
BEN SHALOM
Ben Shalom has rapidly transformed from an outsider into one of the most exciting names in British boxing. As the founder of BOXXER, which he established in 2018, Shalom has built a powerhouse promotion that has caught the attention of both fans and major players in the boxing world. Despite facing early challenges in the industry, including skepticism from rivals like Hearn and Warren, he has carved out a significant space for himself with a formidable stable of fighters.
Shalom's influence was undeniable in 2024, especially with his partnership with Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season. The deal solidified BOXXER’s place in the international spotlight, as his events in the UK were integrated into the Riyadh Season’s massive boxing initiative, offering unprecedented promotional support. His promotional outfit has had a stake in the major cards held in Saudi Arabia as a result.
With notable stars like Adam Azim, Ben Whittakher, Caroline Dubois and Chris Eubank Jr., Shalom is building a young, dynamic team that has the potential to dominate the British boxing scene. His ability to secure a deal with Sky Sports, paired with expanding BOXXER’s international footprint (including a partnership with NBC in the US), has made him a force to be reckoned with.
JAKE PAUL
Whether you love him or hate him, Jake Paul had a transformative year in boxing, further cementing his place in the sport despite his unorthodox entry. His much-discussed clash with Mike Tyson—two icons from completely different eras—drew massive attention, even though the ethics of the matchup were widely debated.
The event, streamed live on Netflix, broke records, drawing in an astounding 60 million households globally and becoming one of the biggest in boxing history. Although Tyson, at 58, was vastly outclassed by Paul, who won by unanimous decision, the spectacle itself transcended typical boxing fanfare, drawing in mainstream audiences and celebrities.
Paul's growing influence extends beyond his own fights. He continues to be an outspoken advocate for women's boxing, and his work with Amanda Serrano remains a significant highlight. Through his promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions, Paul has helped elevate the careers of female boxers, ensuring they get more attention and higher-profile fights. His investment in the sport, both financially and emotionally, has made him a central figure in bridging the gap between mainstream entertainment and the boxing world.
KATIE TAYLOR
As long as Katie Taylor continues to fight, it’s hard to imagine a year when she doesn’t earn a place among boxing’s most influential figures. Even if this recognition were based solely on her past achievements, her legacy as a trailblazer for women's boxing would be more than enough to secure her spot. But Taylor isn’t content to rest on her laurels—2024 was yet another year where she elevated the sport to new heights.
This year, Taylor showcased her enduring greatness and helped shine an even brighter spotlight on women’s boxing. Her highly anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano took place on the blockbuster Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson undercard, captivating fans worldwide. Not only did she walk away with a career-high payday, but the fight itself delivered, reminding the world of the electrifying skill and grit that defines women’s boxing at its highest level.
What makes Taylor’s influence even more remarkable is her willingness to take on the toughest opponents as she approaches the twilight of her career. Many would understand if she chose to step away now, but Taylor continues to seek out the sport’s elite, including Serrano, Chantelle Cameron, and other big names. Her relentless ambition and commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in women’s boxing ensure she remains one of the sport’s brightest stars.
MAURICIO SULAIMAN
Mauricio Sulaiman is the head of the World Boxing Council, arguably the most prestigious of all of the governing bodies, and has been since 2014 - succeeding his father Jose Sulaiman.
Mauricio has been at the centre of some of the sports greatest moments throughout the year - from Fury vs Usyk to Bivol vs Beterbiev. He has also taken a rarely seen tough stance on controversial issues within the sport, such as expelling Ryan Garcia from the WBC rankings after racial slurs were made by the fighter on a social media platform.
At the 62nd annual WBC convention this year, Sulaiman announced the latest venture,WBC's in partnership with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh - the WBC Boxing Grand Prix. The tournament,: expected to launch in 2025 will be for under 26-years old fighters who have had no more than ten fights, entering into a four weight, invitational Grand Prix, with eight-roundfour-weight. It will befighters under 26, contests leading to a 10 round final. The WBC convention itself was high-profile 10-round enough to receive a message of support from His Holiness the Pope.
His influence on the sport of boxing is expected to continue and further through 2025 and beyond.
NAOYA INOUE
Naoya Inoue's influence in boxing remains formidable in 2024, as he continues to solidify his legacy as one of the sport’s most exceptional talents. Inoue is widely regarded for his technical mastery, power, and unmatched knockout ability, with an astonishing 89% KO rate across 28 bouts.
His dominance in the super bantamweight division led him to become the undisputed champion, a status he achieved with remarkable consistency and speed. 2023 saw him make history, becoming the first fighter in the four-belt era to secure undisputed status in two different weight classes.
Inoue's impact on the global boxing scene is amplified by his ongoing presence in high-profile events, including his December 2024 title defense against Sam Goodman. His performances have earned him recognition as one of the best active pound-for-pound boxers globally.
Beyond his in-ring achievements, Inoue has strategically aligned himself with major promotional forces, including a substantial $19.7 million deal with Riyadh Season. This deal ensures his place at the heart of Saudi Arabia's growing sports ambitions, with the promise of high-profile matchups in the future, including potential super fights against top fighters in the featherweight and lightweight classes.
SIMON JORDAN
Simon Jordan has firmly established himself as a crucial voice in boxing, largely through his role at TalkSport. In 2024, his outspoken approach to boxing's latest developments continued to captivate audiences. Known for his blunt assessments, Jordan often challenges both fighters and the industry's biggest players. He’s particularly adept at offering deep dives into controversial subjects, including his criticisms of fighters’ management and matchmaking decisions.
His podcast "talkBOXING" is a platform for engaging discussions, where he dissects everything from fighter performances to the broader issues plaguing the sport. Whether breaking down Anthony Joshua’s career choices or dissecting Tyson Fury’s latest moves, Simon Jordan pulls no punches. Additionally, Jordan’s “Up Front” podcast, produced in collaboration with William Hill, allows him to explore more personal and complex narratives within the sport.
Jordan's impact goes beyond just offering his opinion—he often engages in heated debates with experts and insiders, ensuring he remains at the forefront of boxing news and narratives. In 2024, his involvement in the Fury vs Usyk discussions, as well as the commentary around big matchups like Beterbiev vs Bivol, keeps him relevant.
Even if some boxing purists dislike his no-nonsense style, there's no denying his influence. With his daily presence on TalkSport and his ability to distill complex boxing politics into digestible commentary, Simon Jordan is a central figure in shaping the public’s view of boxing’s present and future.
JOE ROGAN
Joe Rogan’s influence in boxing is undeniable, even though his primary domain is MMA. As the voice of UFC, Rogan has used his platform to bridge the gap between sports, bringing unparalleled attention to boxing, especially through his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
His 2024 interview with presidential candidate Donald Trump—one of the most listened-to podcasts of the year—provided significant insight into the boxing world, especially on Saudi Arabia's increasing involvement in the sport, which is reshaping the landscape.
Rogan has also hosted discussions with the likes of Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Claressa Shields, Roy Jones Jr, Mike Tyson and so on. Rogan’s candid approach to these conversations adds authenticity to his platform, allowing listeners to connect with the fighters on a personal level, while his analysis continues to influence public perception of the sport’s biggest stories. Rogan also spends time breaking down fights and analysing major talking points in the boxing world.
DANIEL DUBOIS
Daniel Dubois has cemented himself as one of the most significant figures in boxing in 2024. After years of being labeled a promising but inconsistent heavyweight, Dubois finally delivered on his potential in stunning fashion.
On September 21, he retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a career-defining performance against Anthony Joshua, knocking AJ down four times before securing a fifth-round knockout. The bout, held before a record-setting crowd of 98,000 fans, was hailed as one of the most dramatic victories in recent heavyweight history.
Dubois' triumph over Joshua not only solidified his status as a legitimate world champion but also placed him at the forefront of the heavyweight division. His dominance has reinvigorated the conversation about British boxing's future, making him a central figure in its global appeal.
More than just his win over Joshua, Dubois has shown maturity and determination in 2024, overcoming earlier criticisms of his resilience and composure under pressure. With his eyes now set on the winner of Usyk vs Fury, Dubois could soon be fighting for the undisputed crown—a chance to unify the division and secure his place in the annals of heavyweight greatness.
AMANDA SERRANO
Amanda Serrano continues to break barriers and elevate women’s boxing to unprecedented heights. A seven-division world champion with a career defined by grit, power, and an unparalleled work ethic, Serrano has become a global ambassador for the sport. Her impact was once again on full display during her highly anticipated rematch against Katie Taylor on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson mega-event in November 2024.
Their second clash followed their historic 2022 encounter at Madison Square Garden, the first-ever women’s fight to headline the iconic venue. Serrano may have lost the rematch but her valiant effort was only good for boxing. In addition to the competitive stakes, Serrano and Taylor made history by securing the highest purses ever for female boxers, with both reportedly earning over $6 million each, underscoring their pivotal role in pushing for parity in the sport.
The event itself was groundbreaking. The Paul-Tyson card shattered viewership records, drawing 108 million global viewers and peaking at 65 million concurrent streams on Netflix, marking the most-watched global sporting event in history. Serrano and Taylor's bout alone averaged 74 million live viewers, making it the most-watched women’s boxing match of all time and a key contributor to the night’s success. Beyond her in-ring achievements, Serrano continues to champion women’s sports. Partnering with Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions, she has been a vocal advocate for better pay and opportunities for female fighters.
SPENCER BROWN
Spencer Brown may be best known as Tyson Fury's manager, but his influence extends far beyond the Gypsy King. As the owner of Goldstar Promotions, Brown played a pivotal role in bringing Saudi Arabia into the boxing spotlight, facilitating the Riyadh Season partnership that has transformed the sport.
Behind the scenes, Brown has been instrumental in crafting some of the most memorable boxing cards of the past year. He’s been a key advocate for pairing fighters in high-stakes matchups and has guided Alalshikh in assembling blockbuster bouts.
Brown’s contributions to Fury’s career have also been significant, providing strategic guidance and unwavering support as the Gypsy King pursued the coveted status of undisputed heavyweight champion. While Fury fell short in his first meeting with Usyk, Brown remains confident that his fighter will secure redemption in their rematch on December 21.
Beyond his work in the ring, Brown has revolutionised the fan experience with Boxfest, a day-long festival at BoxPark preceding major events at Wembley and Wembley Arena. These gatherings bring fans closer to the sport, featuring appearances by boxing legends like Lennox Lewis and Manny Pacquiao, creating an unparalleled build-up to fight night.
MIKE GOODALL
Mike Goodall is a true linchpin in British boxing and one of the sport's most enduring figures. Known as the "Lord of the Rings," Goodall has been supplying boxing rings for over three decades, playing a vital role in ensuring the sport’s events run smoothly across the UK. His company has become synonymous with boxing infrastructure, regularly supporting amateur and professional events with top-tier equipment and logistical expertise.
Goodall’s contributions extend beyond just the technical side of events. His influence on boxing culture is significant, notably introducing "Sweet Caroline" as a staple of British boxing nights. Originally implemented to energise crowds during event intermissions, the Neil Diamond classic has become an unofficial anthem of the sport in England.
Moreover, Goodall's passion for the sport and his meticulous approach have made him an irreplaceable figure behind the scenes. From his MC work at major shows to helping younger talent navigate the intricacies of event management, he’s proven himself not just a service provider but a mentor and advocate for the sport.
Additional reporting by Issac Nyamungu and Daniel Harrison