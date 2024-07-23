The Pioneers of Women's Boxing According to Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields, often hailed as the "GWOAT" (Greatest Woman of All Time), holds a prominent place in women's boxing history. As she gears up to face WBC heavyweight world champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse this weekend, Shields reflects on her contemporaries who have also left an indelible mark on the sport.
The 29-year-old boxing icon shared her perspective on the leading figures in women's boxing today, creating a "Mount Rushmore" of current female fighters.
"If there’s a Mount Rushmore of women’s boxers right now, I would say it’s myself, Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano, and maybe Mikaela Mayer," Shields stated. "You can even add Savannah Marshall to that list," she added.
Shields recognizes the exceptional achievements of these fighters, each of whom has held multiple world titles. However, she also emphasizes the unique and passionate fan bases that support these athletes, underscoring their significance in the sport.
"They have their own fan base, fans come out to see them," Shields noted. "We all kind of get behind each other and support each other here and there."
Shields' admiration for her fellow boxers extends beyond their skills in the ring. She appreciates the camaraderie and mutual support that exists among these top fighters, which she believes is vital for the growth of women's boxing.
Through her own promotion company, T-Rex Promotions, Shields advocates for the elevation of women's boxing as a whole. "It doesn’t just need to be one name and one face," she stated, highlighting the importance of diverse representation in the sport.
As the anticipation builds for her upcoming bout, Claressa Shields remains a steadfast champion not only for her own career but for the entire realm of women's boxing. Her acknowledgment of her peers reinforces the collective strength and influence of these athletes, ensuring that women's boxing continues to thrive and inspire future generations.
Shields' dedication to advancing women's boxing extends beyond her in-ring achievements and promotional efforts. She actively engages in community outreach and mentorship programs, aiming to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams both inside and outside the ring. Her vision for the sport encompasses not only creating opportunities for current athletes but also fostering an environment where young talent can flourish. Shields is determined to leave a lasting legacy that transcends her own career, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future in women's boxing.