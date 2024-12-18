The Ringside A-List: Celebs Flock To Matchroom's 2024 Monaco Showdown
(Monte Carlo, Monaco) This generation’s “MJ” wears a beret. Murodjon Akhmadaliev, known simply as “MJ,” claimed the WBA interim bantamweight title with a swift victory over Ricardo Espinoza in Monaco. The beret has become MJ’s signature look, reflecting his self-styled persona as both a revolutionary and a knockout artist.
He lived up to that later reputation this past December, making quick work of his opponent with a third round TKO and solidifying his rising star status.
Matchroom's Monaco Showdowns have been the most glamorous nights in boxing since 2017, consistently blending high-level competition with the glitz and prestige in Monte Carlo. Media personalities in attendance ranged from well-known social media influencer Charlie Parsons to Max Williams, the discerning features editor of the Square Mile were there as well.
The card on December 14 at the iconic Salle des Étoiles in Monte Carlo brought together boxing fans and an impressive roster of celebrities. Monaco, a principality synonymous with wealth and elegance, continues to be where A-listers step out to see and be seen, living a bit more publicly than usual.
Here's a look at some of the big names in attendance:
1) His Majesty Prince Albert II
His Majesty Prince Albert II of Monaco presided over the event, lending it the royal stamp of approval. The ruler of the principality and son of Hollywood legend Grace Kelly attended in person and was seated on a slightly raised dais ringside. He sat alongside Matchroom Promoter Eddie Hearn and other VIPs. Prince Albert was a warm and gracious host, mingling with fans, shaking hands, and taking photos with a genuine smile.
2) Souleymane Cissokho
The French professional boxer is perhaps after Tony Yoka, the more famous active boxer in France and a former Olympian. Cissoko's last ring appearance was in November 2023. Cissokho, however, declines the honor.
"I can't say I am the face of boxing in France," he said, "but there are a lot of great, talented fighters in France." He specifically praised Bruno Surace of France. This past weekend , in Surace's first fight outside of his native France, he knocked out Jaime Munguia in Tiajuana in what was perhaps the year's biggest boxing upset.
Cissokho himself was supposed to face off against Egidijus Kavaliauskas in an eliminator on December 7 in Equatorial Guinea in what would have been the country's first world-level boxing competition. That mini-Rumble in the Jungle is now likely for early next year.
3) Bugzy Malone
The British rapper Bugzy Malone added a touch of UK star power to the night. No stranger to Monaco, he has previously been spotted partying in the city alongside UFC champion-turned-celebrity boxer Conor McGregor. Bugzy's presence reinforced the crossover appeal of boxing into music and movies.
4) Grégory Tony
Grégory Tony, the 46-year-old "Gentleman" of combat sports, boasts a storied career with eleven titles across kickboxing, Muay Thai, K1, and professional boxing.
5) Vincent Valat
Vincent Valat is behind the Wolf's Head, an international private membership club. Known for curating unforgettable nightlife experiences, Valat has turned the Wolf's Head into a haven for Monaco's elite, regularly hosting celebrities, international athletes, philanthropists, and business magnates. The club's secretive allure and high-profile guest list make it a cornerstone of Monte Carlo's social scene.
The Wolf's Head club has previously entertained global icons such as Formula 1 drivers, film stars, and business leaders. Valat's ability to blend discretion with glamour has earned him recognition in publications such as Forbes Monaco.
"The role of my club is to promote the attractiveness of Monaco on a cultural, musical, economic, sporting, and gastronomic level," Valat said.
Monaco's Salle des Étoiles event brought together world-champion boxing and unmatched sophistication. Matchroom knows how to find the right mix for these Monaco showdowns, and the series will continue next year.