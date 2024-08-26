Tony Bellew Thinks Joe Joyce Should Retire After Recent Losses: "An Accident Waiting To Happen"
By Mohamed Bahaa
Former cruiserweight world British champion Tony Bellew left boxing in 2018 following a legendary career marked by notable wins and fierce rivalries. Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainian undisputed cruiserweight champion, was his last opponent. Bellew did fairly well in the early rounds, but Usyk's relentless speed finally caused a knockout in the eighth round. When Bellew thought back on his career, he chose to hang his gloves permanently after subsequently thanking the referee for saving his life.
Now a well-known boxing expert, Bellew has developed his ability to tell when a fighter needs to quit. Bellew thinks that British professional boxer Joe Joyce, sometimes known as "The Juggernaut," has reached that point as he expressed his worries for Joyce in a recent interview over his latest loss at the hands of his fellow Derek Chisora.
"I did predict Chisora would win. I’ve thought Joe Joyce has been done for a while," Bellew said. "I don’t think he’ll ever recover from the Zhilei Zhang fight. Joe’s greatest asset has always been his durability—his toughness and ability to absorb punches. But that’s gone now. When you start getting dropped in fights, it’s a clear sign that it’s time to stop. He’s become too slow, too predictable."
Bellew's remarks come from a real concern for Joyce's well-being. "It’s just an accident waiting to happen," he added. "I hope Joe walks away because I don’t want to see him get hurt. He’s a lovely man. A lovely, lovely fella."
Up until he faced Chinese southpaw Zhilei Zhang in early 2023, Joe Joyce had been making major progress in the heavyweight class. Zhang seriously damaged Joyce's eye in their first encounter, hence the referee had to stop the fight. The rematch saw Zhang delivering a devastating knockout in the third round, therefore confirming his supremacy over Joyce.
Joyce won a lower-profile fight against Kash Ali, but his loss to Chisora, where he sustained a knockdown and lost on the scorecards, has raised concerns about his future in the sport. Joyce has announced his intention to keep fighting despite these obstacles.
Bellew, as an experienced athlete, advices Joyce based on his experience, urging him to give his health and safety top priority above extending his career.