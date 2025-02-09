Turki Alalshikh Promises Beterbviev vs Bivol Trilogy On One Condition
One of the most highly-anticipated boxing matches this century took place on October 12, 2024, when Artur Beterbiev took on Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Given that these two then-undefeated boxers were considered top-six pound-for-pound fighters in the world when this showdown occurred, there were extremely high expectations that the fight would deliver.
And deliver it did. After an incredibly close and intense 12-round fight, Beterbiev had his hand raised via judges' scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 114-114, which made him the first undisputed 175-pound champion in boxing's four-belt era.
Given how fun and close the first fight was (not to mention its somewhat controversial outcome, as many believe Bivol did enough to win), it was no surprise that a rematch between Beterbiev and Bivol was announced in the first fight's aftermath.
That rematch is slated to take place on February 22, back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The eyes of the boxing world will once again be locked in to see which of these two juggernauts can emerge victorious.
However, Ring Magazine revealed on February 9 that Beterbiev vs Bivol II may not be the end of this rivalry. Turki Alalshikh has announced that if Bivol wins this rematch, there will be a trilogy fight between them.
That doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. However, given how David Benavidez has been calling for the winner of this February 22 bout ever since he defeated David Morrell on February 1, he'll probably be rooting for Beterbiev to win this rematch decisively so he can get his crack at the undisputed title.
The Latest Boxing News
David Benavidez Calls Out Canelo Alvarez With Bold Beterbiev vs Bivol Pick
Claressa Shields' Blunt 4-Word Verdict About Canelo Alvarez Opponent Says It All
Canelo Alvarez Next Opponent And Fight Date Revealed
Frank Warren Reveals What He Wants For Derek Chisora After 49th Career Fight