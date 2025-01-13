Tyson Fury Announces Boxing Retirement In Shock Instagram Post
Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing.
The former heavyweight champion announced his decision to retire - again - in a post on Instagram Monday morning, January 13th. The retirement comes a month after losing his rematch to Aleksandr Usyk. Fury is 36 years old.
In his post, 'The Gypsy King' simply said:
Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of it. I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.- Tyson Fury
Fury is one of the most celebrated heavyweight champions in boxing history, with many calling him legendary, including Mike Tyson.
Fury's fame skyrocketed when he shocked the world back in 2015 by defeating long-time champion Wladimir Klitschko. The win cemented Fury's status as the top heavyweight boxer in the world. But upon facing personal struggles he vacated his titles.
After nearly three years out of the ring, Fury made a remarkable comeback in 2018, kicking off an iconic rivalry with Deontay Wilder. The trilogy would see their 2018 fight end in a controversial draw. However, he'd go on to dominate their next two bouts, winning their 2020 fight by TKO and their 2021 fight by KO.
Rumors have swirled about a possible Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight in recent days, with notable boxing names including Ricky Hatton and Frank Smith sharing takes on the bout. But it seems today, Fury has put this rumored bout to rest.
Fury previously retired in 2013, 2017 and 2022. Will this one last?
