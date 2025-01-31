UFC Champion Alex Pereira Calls Out Oleksandr Usyk For Boxing Match
Alex Pereira and Oleksandr Usyk are two of the best fighters in combat sports. Usyk currently dominates the heavyweight division in boxing while Pereira is one of UFC's biggest superstars.
Pereira comes from a kickboxing background and has taken the MMA world by storm with his meteoric rise. Usyk, on the other hand, is undefeated in boxing and beat Tyson Fury twice in 2024.
That said, Pereira fancies his chances in a boxing fight against Usyk. The UFC light heavyweight champion made an appearance on the JAXXON podcast saying:
I don’t know, I think anything is possible. It’s something I can’t plan, but it is something I would really like to do. That’s something that I really want. I’m under contract with the UFC. We know [Conor] McGregor did it. I don’t know how I would, but someday I would really like to do it.- Alex Pereira
He continued:
I’m the champ. I would like to fight the champ. So Oleksandr Usyk. I think it’s a very good fight. I love boxing. I see some people talking, ‘Oh, if it were pure boxing he would be lost’. Man, when you talk pure boxing, I feel great. I think I could fight these guys out there. I’ve already done some sparring with experienced guys, Plinio [Cruz, his coach] knows it, and they’re winning everything there.- Alex Pereira
Pereira's coach Plinio Cruz added that 'Poatan' has done well against some top ten heavyweight boxers and he is confident in the Brazilian knockout artist's skills.
