Upcoming Boxing Fights - Schedule, Dates, Key Fights

Find upcoming boxing matches, including key fights, here. The schedule includes dates, locations, fight cards, and where to watch. Check back regularly for updates as events are added.

Boxing Fight Schedule

Key Fights

January 24, 2025

Title Fight: Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim

Details: 12 rounds for Inoue's undisputed junior featherweight championship

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Watch: ESPN+

February 1, 2025

Title Fight: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.

Details: 12 rounds for Benavidez's WBC interim light heavyweight title and Morrell's WBA light heavyweight title

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch: PBC on Prime Video

February 14, 2025

Title Fight: Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis

Details: 12 rounds for Berinchyk's WBO lightweight title

Location: New York, New York

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

February 22, 2025

Title Fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Details: 12 rounds for Beterbiev's undisputed light heavyweight championship

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Watch: DAZN PPV

March 1, 2025

Title Fight: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.

Details: 12 rounds for Davis' WBA lightweight title

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch: PBC on Prime Video

January

January 17, 2025

Omar Trinidad vs. Mike Plania (10 rounds - Featherweights)

Title Fight: Mizuki Hiruta vs. Maribel Ramirez (10 rounds for Hiruta's WBO Women's Junior Bantamweight Title)

Ali Akhmedov vs. Malcolm Jones (10 rounds - Super Middleweights)

Location: Commerce, California

Watch: UFC Fight Pass

Atif Oberlton vs. Joaquin Berroa Lugo (8 rounds - Light Heavyweight)

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Watch: DAZN

January 18, 2025

Exhibition: Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor (6 rounuds - Catchweight)

Location: Manchester, England

Watch: DAZN

January 23, 2025

Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard

Location: Commerce, California

Watch: DAZN

January 24, 2025

Title Fight: Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim (12 rounds for Inoue's Undisputed Junior Featherweight Title)

Jin Sasaki vs. Shoki Sakai (12 rounds - Welterweights)

Tsubasa Narai vs. Kai Watanabe (10 rounds - Lightweight)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Watch: ESPN+

January 25

Omar Chavez vs. Misael Rodriguez (10 rounds - Super Middleweights)

Camila Zamorano vs. Yoselyn Perez Lopez (8 rounds - Women's Strawweights)

Location: San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Watch: ESPN+

January 25

Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson (12 rounds - Super Middleweights)

Ernesto Mercado vs. Jose Pedraza (10 rounds - Junior Welterweights)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch: DAZN

Ellie Scotney vs. Mea Motu (

February

February 1

Title Fight: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.

Title Fight: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro (10 rounds - Junior Welterweights)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch: PBC PPV on Prime Video

February 2

Title Fight: Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins (10 rounds for the Undisputed Women's Heavyweight Title)

Location: Flint, Michigan

Watch: DAZN

February 22

Title Fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol (12 rounds for Beterbiev's Undisputed Light Heavyweights Championship)

Title Fight: Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker ( 12 rounds for Dubois' Heavyweights IBF Title)

Title Fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield (12 rounds for Stevenson’s Lightweights WBC Title)

Title Fight: Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (12 rounds for Adams’ Middleweights WBC title)

Title Fight: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov (12 rounds for Ortiz’s Welterweights WBC Title)

Title Fight: Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith (12 rounds for Buatsi’s Light Heavyweights WBO Title)

Title Fight: Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel (12 rounds for vacant Heavyweights WBC Title)

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Watch: DAZN PPV

March

March 1

Title Fight: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. (12 rounds for Davis' WBA Title)

Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin (12 rounds - Junior Welterweights)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch: PBC PPV on Prime VIdeo

March 7

Title Fight: Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price (for the WBC, IBF and WBA Women's Welterweights Titles)

Location: London, England

Watch: Peacock

March 14

Erik Bazinyan vs Steven Butler (10 rounds - Super Middleweights)

Location: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Watch: ESPN+

March 15

Title Fight: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny (12 rounds - WBA Featherweights Title)

Andrew Cain vs Charlie Edwards (12 rounds - Bantanweights)

Location: Liverpool, England

Watch: TBA

April

April 26

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn (12 rounds - Middleweights)

Location: London, England

Watch: TBA

