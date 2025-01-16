Upcoming Boxing Fights - Schedule, Dates, Key Fights
Find upcoming boxing matches, including key fights, here. The schedule includes dates, locations, fight cards, and where to watch. Check back regularly for updates as events are added.
Boxing Fight Schedule
January
January 17, 2025
Omar Trinidad vs. Mike Plania (10 rounds - Featherweights)
Title Fight: Mizuki Hiruta vs. Maribel Ramirez (10 rounds for Hiruta's WBO Women's Junior Bantamweight Title)
Ali Akhmedov vs. Malcolm Jones (10 rounds - Super Middleweights)
Location: Commerce, California
Watch: UFC Fight Pass
Atif Oberlton vs. Joaquin Berroa Lugo (8 rounds - Light Heavyweight)
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Watch: DAZN
January 18, 2025
Exhibition: Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor (6 rounuds - Catchweight)
Location: Manchester, England
Watch: DAZN
January 23, 2025
Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard
Location: Commerce, California
Watch: DAZN
January 24, 2025
Title Fight: Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim (12 rounds for Inoue's Undisputed Junior Featherweight Title)
Jin Sasaki vs. Shoki Sakai (12 rounds - Welterweights)
Tsubasa Narai vs. Kai Watanabe (10 rounds - Lightweight)
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Watch: ESPN+
January 25
Omar Chavez vs. Misael Rodriguez (10 rounds - Super Middleweights)
Camila Zamorano vs. Yoselyn Perez Lopez (8 rounds - Women's Strawweights)
Location: San Luis Potosi, Mexico
Watch: ESPN+
January 25
Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson (12 rounds - Super Middleweights)
Ernesto Mercado vs. Jose Pedraza (10 rounds - Junior Welterweights)
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Watch: DAZN
February
February 1
Title Fight: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.
Title Fight: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton
Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro (10 rounds - Junior Welterweights)
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Watch: PBC PPV on Prime Video
February 2
Title Fight: Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins (10 rounds for the Undisputed Women's Heavyweight Title)
Location: Flint, Michigan
Watch: DAZN
February 22
Title Fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol (12 rounds for Beterbiev's Undisputed Light Heavyweights Championship)
Title Fight: Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker ( 12 rounds for Dubois' Heavyweights IBF Title)
Title Fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield (12 rounds for Stevenson’s Lightweights WBC Title)
Title Fight: Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (12 rounds for Adams’ Middleweights WBC title)
Title Fight: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov (12 rounds for Ortiz’s Welterweights WBC Title)
Title Fight: Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith (12 rounds for Buatsi’s Light Heavyweights WBO Title)
Title Fight: Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel (12 rounds for vacant Heavyweights WBC Title)
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Watch: DAZN PPV
March
March 1
Title Fight: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. (12 rounds for Davis' WBA Title)
Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin (12 rounds - Junior Welterweights)
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Watch: PBC PPV on Prime VIdeo
March 7
Title Fight: Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price (for the WBC, IBF and WBA Women's Welterweights Titles)
Location: London, England
Watch: Peacock
March 14
Erik Bazinyan vs Steven Butler (10 rounds - Super Middleweights)
Location: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Watch: ESPN+
March 15
Title Fight: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny (12 rounds - WBA Featherweights Title)
Andrew Cain vs Charlie Edwards (12 rounds - Bantanweights)
Location: Liverpool, England
Watch: TBA
April
April 26
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn (12 rounds - Middleweights)
Location: London, England
Watch: TBA