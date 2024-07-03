USA Cricket Calls On Young Players To Register For The Upcoming U19 Men’s National Championship
By Arnab Nandy
USA Cricket, the national federation for cricket in the United States and recognized by the International Cricket Council, is currently inviting registrations for the 2024 U19 Men’s National Championship, with players vying for spots on the two conference teams that will advance to the National Championship in November 2024.
Applications must be a US citizen or have been a resident in the country for at least three years, a press release said, adding that active USAC Membership is mandatory for all participants to register.
The Conference Championship will comprise 50 over-matches with six teams in each of two Conference events, three league games and one ranking game. Based on the number of players registered, the number of teams in each conference championship may be increased to eight, the statement said.
The National Championship, which will also be 50-over matches, will see four teams — two from each conference — fighting it out. This tournament will have three Round Robin Games and a ranking game.
No dates have been announced yet.
Cricket is catching up in the US, especially after the country co-hosted with the West Indies the recently-concluded men's T20 World Cup, which India won beating South Africa in the final last Saturday.
Team USA's performance highlights in the 20-over-a-side tournament were reaching the Super Eights stage and beating Pakistan in a Group A match.
“Making it through to the Super Eights was obviously a historic occasion for the USA,” all-rounder Corey Anderson said after his side lost to England in Barbados.