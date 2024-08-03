Uzbekistan's Boxing Renaissance: Madrimov Leads The Charge
By Mohamed Bahaa
Uzbekistan is on the cusp of a golden era in boxing, marked by the ascent of junior middleweight titleholder Israil Madrimov, who is set to defend his title against the formidable Terence Crawford. Meanwhile, Uzbek athletes are poised to make their mark at the Paris Olympics.
This Central Asian nation, once part of the Soviet Union and sharing a border with Afghanistan, has steadily produced boxing champions and Olympic medalists. In the Rio 2016 Olympics, Uzbekistan's prowess was highlighted by three gold medals, signaling a new era for the country's boxing ambitions. Uzbekistan's Olympic journey began in 1996 in Atlanta, where light middleweight Karim Tulaganov earned a bronze medal, followed by Mahammatkodir Abdoollayev's gold in Sydney 2000.
Rio 2016 saw a surge in Uzbekistan's boxing dominance, with Hasanboy Dusmatov (light flyweight), Shakhobidin Zoirov (flyweight), and Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (light welterweight) clinching gold. Additionally, Shakhram Giyasov and Bektemir Melikuziev secured silver medals, while Rustam Tulaganov and Murodjon Akhmadaliev took home bronze.
Transitioning to professional boxing has been challenging for many of these athletes. Giyasov recently fought in Los Angeles, preceding the Crawford-Madrimov event. Gaibnazarov's career stalled after a 2019 defeat to Mykal Fox. Melikuziev suffered a notable knockout by Gabriel Rosado in 2021 but avenged it last April. Akhmadaliev found success but lost his junior featherweight title to Marlon Tapales in 2023.
Madrimov, despite his potential, has faced hurdles. He debuted with a stoppage victory over Vladimir Hernandez in a rare ten-round debut. The pandemic disrupted his early momentum, resulting in just six fights over three years after an initial burst of five bouts in 15 months. Controversial encounters with Michel Soro also slowed his progress, culminating in a technical draw and delayed rematch. Nonetheless, Madrimov claimed the WBA junior middleweight title by stopping Magomed Kurbanov in the fifth round, albeit at the cost of two years of prime fighting time.
At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Uzbekistan's success was limited to Bakhodir Jalolov's super heavyweight gold. However, this year, four Uzbek boxers are still in the running at the Paris Olympics, each assured at least a bronze medal. Madrimov's career is concurrently reaching new heights.
Uzbekistan's boxing landscape is vibrant, with fighters excelling at both amateur and professional levels. Two-time heavyweight champion Ruslan Chagaev and long-time lightweight titleholder Artur Grigorian are notable figures, but the nation still awaits a breakout star. The current crop of Olympians, along with Madrimov's potential upset against Crawford, could herald a new era in Uzbek boxing history.