WBA Orders Gary Antuanne Russell To Defend Title vs Andy Hiroaka
Gary Antuanne Russell's first mandatory opponent for his WBA junior welterweight title is now official.
The WBA announced on Tuesday that it is enforcing Japan's Andy Hiroaka as the mandatory challenger to Russell's title. The two sides will have until May 21 to reach a deal and July 1 to face each other.
"Per Championship Rule C.10, a titleholder must defend the belt against the next available contender within 120 days of claiming the title," the WBA wrote. For Russell, who captured the crown on March 1, the deadline to fulfill his mandatory obligation is July 1 of this year. Should the parties fail to reach an agreement within the designated negotiation period — or if either side refuses to participate — the WBA reserves the right to call a purse bid, in accordance with its internal regulations."
Russell earned the WBA title with a one-sided beating of Jose Valenzuela en route to a unanimous decision victory on March 1. The quick-handed southpaw from Capitol Heights, Md. won all 12 rounds on judge Tom Schreck's scorecard and 11 of the 12 rounds on judges Max DeLuca and Benoit Roussel's scorecards.
The win was Russell's (18-1, 17 KOs) first via decision, and he joined his brother, Gary Russell Jr., as a world champion. Russell Jr. is a former WBC featherweight champion.
Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs), a 5-foot-11 southpaw, is coming off one of the most impressive wins of his career, a ninth-round stoppage of Ismael Barroso on Sept. 3. Hiraoka has won 10 straight fights via stoppage, including a win over Jin Sasaki, who moved up in weight after the fight and is currently in line to face WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. this summer in Japan, per Ring Magazine.
Hiraoka is ranked No. 1 by the WBA and No. 13 by the WBO.
