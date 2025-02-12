Wladimir Klitschko Reveals Why Anthony Joshua Rematch Never Happened
Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua locked horns inside the boxing ring back in 2017. The two heavyweights put on one of the greatest fights of the modern era.
Both fighters tested their counterpart's limits and dropped each other, with Joshua eventually earning an 11th-round stoppage win. The fight at Wembley marked the final outing of Klitschko's legendary career.
The Ukrainian has now revealed there was a clause in their contract for a rematch. However, it never materialized.
In a recent interview with The Ring Magazine, Klitschko said:
Well, it was in the contract; we had a rematch clause [for a fight with Joshua]. Back then, [there were] a lot of decisions that I had to make. So, I cannot tell you everything in the background.
He added:
It was the right decision back then. And you are always going to know if the decision was right only when a certain time is going to pass and when you look back. So, it was the right decision for that moment.
Wladimir Klitschko retired with a professional record of 64-5-0 with 53 knockout wins under his belt. There have been reports that the great Ukrainian is contemplating a return to the sport. Oleksandr Usyk's camp has also shown interest in an all-Ukraine showdown.
Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, is at a crossroads in his career. He last fought in September 2024 and suffered a devastating knockout loss to fellow Brit Daniel Dubois at Wembley. Joshua is currently 28-4-0 with 25 career knockout wins.
