2 local top hockey recruits commit to Minnesota Gophers

The future of the Golden Gophers men's hockey team continues to look bright with two highly-touted local recruits giving a verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota.

The latest to commit to Minnesota is Brodie Ziemer, a 16-year-old who spent the past couple of years playing at renowned prep powerhouse Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault, Minnesota. He announced his commitment on Wednesday.

On Monday, Minnetonka's Javon Moore committed to the Gophers. He had 17 goals and 20 assists last season as a sophomore for the Skippers.

Ziemer has ripped up the competition at Shattuck, topping 100 points in each of the past two seasons. He had 49 goals an d59 assists for the Under-15 team in 2021-22, and had 49 goals and 60 assists on the Under-14 team in 2020-21.

Ziemer, a right-shot forward, will play the 2022-23 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program in Michigan. The Carver native played with the Chaska/Chanhassen Youth Hockey Association before transitioning to Shattuck.

Moore is expected to play out his junior year at Minnetonka and then join the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL, according to The Rink Live.

Head coach Bob Motzko has racked up some big recruits for 2023 and 2024. His Class of 2023 includes Jimmy Clark (Edina), Gino Pichora (Pennsylvania), Sam Rinzel (Chanhassen/USHL), Max Rud (St. Cloud/USHL), Nate Warner (Sartell/NAHL)) and Brady Yakesh (Benilde-St. Margaret's/NAHL).

Rinzel was the 25th overall pick in the first round of this summer's NHL Draft, having been selected by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Minnesota's Class of 2024 also includes Beckett Hendrickson (Minnetonka/USNTDP), Oliver Moore (Totino-Grace/USNTDP) and John Whipple (New Jersey).