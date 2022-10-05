Skip to main content
5-star, 7-footer Dennis Evans down to Gophers or TCU

5-star, 7-footer Dennis Evans down to Gophers or TCU

He would be the third highest-rated recruit in Gophers history if he picks Minnesota.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Credit: Hillcrest basketball, Instagram

He would be the third highest-rated recruit in Gophers history if he picks Minnesota.

One of the best high school basketball players in the country has narrowed his list of suitors to two, and one of them is the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. 

Dennis Evans, a 7'1'' center from Riverside, California, is choosing between the Gophers and Texas Christian University (TCU), according to multiple reports. Every recruiting service ranks Evans among the best in the country in the Class of 2023. 

  • Rivals: 5-star, 13th nationally
  • 247Sports: 4-star, 27th nationally
  • On3: 4-star, 35th nationally
  • ESPN: 4-star, 67th nationally

Evans made his official visit to the U of M over the weekend and was at the Gopher football game against Purdue. And it's well documented at this point that his good friend and former AAU teammate Jaden Henley plays for the Gophers. 

Where would Evans rank among the highest-rated recruits in Gophers history? Based on 247Sports' composite scores, Evans' 0.9881 would be third in the modern era. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  1. Kris Humphries (2003: 0.9938
  2. Royce White (2009): 0.9897
  3. Dennis Evans (2022): 0.9881
  4. Daniel Oturu (2018): 0.9819
  5. Amir Coffey (2016): 0.9805
  6. Rodney Williams (2009): 0.9778
  7. Isaiah Washington (2017): 0.9753
  8. Ralph Sampson III (2008): 0.9669
  9. Isaiah Ihnen (2019): 0.9578
  10. Lawrence Westbrook (2006): 0.9542

The 2023 recruiting class for Minnesota already features Cam Christie, a four-star recruit who is the top-rated guard in Illinois. His brother, Max Christie, was one-and-done as a five-star recruit at Michigan State and was drafted in the second round this summer by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Christie is rated No. 84 nationally by 247Sports. 

Related: Ben Johnson looks to the past to build Gophers' future

Related: Top MN recruit Taison Chatman picks Ohio State

Related Articles

Dennis Evans
MN Gophers

5-star, 7-footer Dennis Evans down to Gophers or TCU

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19176817
MN Timberwolves

5 first impressions from the Timberwolves' preseason opener

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19165096
MN Vikings

20 interesting stats from the first 4 games of the Vikings' season

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Arraez giving Judge a chance in batting race by playing through pain

By Joe Nelson
Jaden McDaniels
MN Timberwolves

What the Timberwolves can glean from the NBA GM survey

By Joe Nelson
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

No reason Timberwolves shouldn't get off to a very fast start

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: There's a lot to learn about these Vikings

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Carlos Rodon
MN Twins

Can the Twins find an ace this offseason?

By Chris Schad