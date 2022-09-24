5 things that stood out in the Gophers' blowout win over Michigan State

On a day when Mo Ibrahim set the record for most rushing touchdowns in school history it was the passing game that deserves all the headlines in a dominant Gophers win.

The 34-7 blowout win at Michigan State was the first for Minnesota against the Spartans, home or away, since 2009. Here are five things that stood out.

1. Minnesota defense is legit

Minnesota's defense forced three turnovers, one fumble recovery and two interceptions, as they looked like one of nation's best defensive units. The Gophers held the Spartans to just 45 total yards in the first half and 240 for the game, a big chunk of that coming against backups on the final drive.

Minnesota's defense ranked third in the nation in scoring, allowing just 17 points going into Saturday. They only enhanced their numbers by allowing just seven points. Here's how the teams above them have done today (for those that played):

Georgia gave up 22 to Kent State

Iowa plays Rutgers tonight. Ole Miss gave up 20 to Tulane.

Michigan gave up 27 to Maryland.

Minnesota will enter Week 5 with the No. 2 or No. 1 scoring defense in the country.

2. No Autman-Bell. No problem.

With their best receiver out for the season after the injury he suffered in last week's win the Gophers were looking for who would step up in Chris Autman-Bell's place. It wasn't just one guy. It was several.

Six players caught multiple passes while QB Tanner Morgan completed at least one pass to ten different players.

3. Tanner Morgan played like a star

Not often called upon in the first three games of the season, Tanner Morgan was the star Saturday in East Lansing. Throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns while going 23-of-26, Morgan led Minnesota's offense in a dominant performance.

Morgan averaged 10.3 yards per completion as he regularly loaded up for big throws.

Morgan threw the ball 53 times total in the opening three wins of the season as the Gophers focused on pounding the rock against weaker opponents. Against Michigan State, Morgan threw five times on the opening 10-play scoring drive. The Gophers threw the ball on 24 of 41 snaps in the first half.

With a 17-0 lead at half the pass game wasn't called on a lot in the second half, but they used it to finish off drives with touchdowns passes to Nick Kallerup and Daniel Jackson.

4. Incredible third-down efficiency

Find a better team on third down than Minnesota. You can't. The Gophers entered Saturday with the No. 1 third-down offense in the nation, converting those downs to first downs 77.5% of the time.

How'd they do against Michigan State? They were 10-of-12 on third down, meaning they got better. Through four games, the Gophers have faced 40 third downs and converted 31 of then into first downs. Now after four weeks they are 41-of-52 on third down, a conversion rate of 78.8%.

5. Gophers answered their first true test

The Gophers' first three opponents were considerably weaker, so Saturday's trip to East Lansing pit the Gophers against their first real test. Remember, the Spartans were ranked 10th in the nation prior to last week's loss to Washington.

Minnesota regularly strung together long, time-killing drives, hit numerous big plays, and took the ball away in key moments in their first Big Ten game of the season.