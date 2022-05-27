Skip to main content
Big Ten announces kickoff times for 6 Gophers games

The Oct. 1 game against Purdue will be Minnesota's homecoming game.

The 2022 Golden Gopher football schedule is getting clearer with six games given official start times on Thursday. 

The Big Ten announced kickoff times for six of Minnesota's first seven games, which include two night games, one mid-afternoon start and three 11 a.m. kickoffs. 

  • Thursday, Sept. 1 vs. New Mexico State – 8 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Western Illinois – 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
  • Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. Colorado – 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. Purdue – 11 a.m., TV TBD
  • Saturday, Oct. 15 at Illinois – 11 a.m., TV TBD
  • Saturday, Oct. 22 at Penn State – 6:30 p.m., TV TBD

The Sept. 24 game against Michigan State does not yet have a start time. That game will be played in East Lansing, Michigan. 

The rest of the schedule, none of which have start times or broadcast partners yet, are: 

  • Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Rutgers
  • Saturday, Nov. 5 at Nebraska
  • Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Northwestern
  • Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. Iowa
  • Saturday, Nov. 26 at Wisconsin

