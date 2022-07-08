Skip to main content
Coyotes select Gophers commit Logan Cooley 3rd overall in NHL Draft

Coyotes select Gophers commit Logan Cooley 3rd overall in NHL Draft

Cooley becomes the second-highest player drafted in Gopher history.

Incoming Minnesota Gophers forward Logan Cooley went early in the 2022 NHL Draft, with the Arizona Coyotes selecting him third overall on Thursday night.

Cooley is an offensive wing from Pittsburgh that spent last season with the U.S. National Development Team Program. In 51 games, Cooley recorded 75 points with 27 goals and 45 assists, and also was the top forward at this year's Under-18 Men's World Championship tournament.

Cooley becomes the second-highest drafted player in Gophers hockey history behind only Erik Johnson, who was the first overall pick in the 2006 draft.

Cooley is currently committed to Minnesota for the 2022-23 season but will be a key part of the rebuilding Coyotes lineup when he makes the jump to the NHL.

The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first overall pick, before the New Jersey Devils took defenseman Marin Nemec at No. 2. Shane Wright, who was considered one of the favorites to be the top selection, fell to the Seattle Kraken with the fourth overall pick.

The Minnesota Wild have picks 19 and 24 on draft night.

