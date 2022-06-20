Skip to main content
Detroit Lakes LB becomes Gophers' first commit for 2024

Three-star linebacker Mason Carrier comitted to the Gophers on Sunday afternoon.

Mason Carrier, Twitter

Three-star linebacker Mason Carrier comitted to the Gophers on Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been busy putting together their 2023 recruiting class, but they got a head start on 2024 when Detroit Lakes linebacker Mason Carrier became their first commit on Sunday afternoon.

Carrier is a three-star linebacker who is currently Minnesota's No. 2 recruit in the 2024 class. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Carrier had 53 tackles last season as a sophomore and also racked up 585 rushing yards and six touchdowns while playing fullback.

The commitment is a continuing trend for the Gophers, who currently have eight in-state recruits in the 2023 class including four-star Osseo offensive tackle Jerome Williams.

The latest in-state recruit in the 2023 class is Mason Carrier's older brother, Ethan Carrier. He'll join the Gophers as a preferred walk-on. 

The Gophers are also a finalist to recruit four-star Robbinsdale Cooper defensive end Jaxon Howard, who made his official visit to campus last weekend.

With the Gophers' class currently ranked 10th in the nation by 247Sports, it appears that P.J. Fleck has built a foundation to keep some of Minnesota's top athletes in the state.

