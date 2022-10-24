Ex-Gopher St-Juste trolls Packers with cheesehead hat

Skip to main content
Ex-Gopher Benjamin St-Juste trolls Packers with cheesehead hat

Ex-Gopher Benjamin St-Juste trolls Packers with cheesehead hat

The former Golden Gopher cornerback helped the Commanders win at Lambeau.
Benjamin St-Juste via Instagram

The former Golden Gopher cornerback helped the Commanders win at Lambeau.

There' s a trend developing in the NFL and the Green Bay Packers probably don't like it. It began when rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner donned a cheesehead hat on the field after the New York Jets stomped the Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16. 

And now it happened again with cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who starred for the Minnesota Gophers in 2019 and 2020, wore a cheesehead after the Washington Commanders beat the Packers at Lambeau 23-21 on Sunday. 

St-Juste was part of the 11-win Gopher team in 2019, arguably the best University of Minnesota team since 1960. After the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Washington drafted St-Juste in the third round (74th overall) and he's been a staple in their defense ever since. 

Washington held Aaron Rodgers to a season-low 194 passing yards, most of those yards coming in the fourth quarter as the Packers attempted to come back from a 23-14 deficit. 

The Commanders' win has the Packers reeling at 3-4 overall, well behind the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) in the NFC North. If Green Bay loses at Buffalo on Sunday night and the Vikings beat the Cardinals, Minnesota will have a four-game lead in the loss column with nine weeks to go. 

