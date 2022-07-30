Skip to main content
Former Gopher Blaise Andries goes 'full Stone Cold Steve Austin' at Dolphins camp

Can we get a hell yeah?
@lookrizzle2 via Twitter

Can we get a hell yeah?

Former Minnesota Gophers offensive lineman Blaise Andries is diving head first into training camp with the Miami Dolphins. To introduce himself to his new team, Andries went "full Stone Cold Steve Austin" at the beginning of Saturday's practice.

Dolphins fans packed the Baptist Health Training Complex on Saturday morning to get a glimpse of their new team under Mike McDaniel. After new wide receiver Tyreek Hill greeted the crowd, Andries took the mic and cut a promo typically reserved for WWE television.

Andries screamed something inaudible before imploring the crowd to chant Rumpelstiltskin. Once the chant built momentum, Andries cracked two cans of energy drink against his skull and sprayed them into his mouth before casually returning to warmups.

Pro wrestling enthusiasts (like the author of this article) can appreciate the effort, especially when it goes above Hill's attempt to mimic the WWE legend at this year's NHL All-Star Game.

Nothing compares to the original, however, as Stone Cold spent Monday nights in the late 1990s and early 2000s catching beers and downing them in record time. Perhaps Andries next move will be to drive a beer truck onto the field and soak his teammates. 

Then again, Andries might save that intensity for the field, where the Marshall native will look to earn a spot with the Dolphins.

