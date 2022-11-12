Skip to main content
Freshmen combine for 40 points as Gophers move to 2-0

Freshmen combine for 40 points as Gophers move to 2-0

Jaden Henley, Pharell Payne and Josh Ola-Joseph played well in the win.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Minnesota Gophers

Jaden Henley, Pharell Payne and Josh Ola-Joseph played well in the win.

Jaden Henley led the Gophers with 16 points while Pharell Payne and Josh Ola-Joseph each scored 12 points as Minnesota cruised by St. Francis Brooklyn 72-54 Friday night in non-conference basketball. 

Jamison Battle, Minnesota's returning leading scorer, missed his second straight game and is considered week-to-week after undergoing foot surgery in late October. That meant a second game featuring a starting lineup of Ta'Lon Cooper, Will Ramburg, Henley, Dawson Garcia and Treyton Thompson.  

The starters, led by 16 from Henley and 11 from Garcia, combined for 40 points. The bench totaled 32 points, led by the 24 combined from Payne and Ola-Joseph and eight from Taurus Samuels. 

Payne and Ola-Joseph hooked up for a smooth pass and dunk in the first half, and Ola-Joseph later threw down a monstrous right-handed slam. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Up next: Gophers vs. DePaul on Monday at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network. 

Related Articles

Jaden Henley
MN Gophers

Freshmen trio leads Gophers to 2-0 start

By Joe Nelson
Cheryl Reeve
MN Lynx

WNBA Draft lottery nets Minnesota Lynx No. 2 pick

By Bring Me The Sports
Josh Allen
MN Vikings

Josh Allen questionable, 2 Vikings and Bills out

By Joe Nelson
7D353006-0CAF-431E-8A47-FAD4934EFF4F
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: Starry-eyed Vikings fans and deserving heroes

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Luka Garza
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves call up Luka Garza from Iowa

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18869672
MN Vikings

Case Keenum and the cosmic forces of Vikings-Bills

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Josh Allen
MN Vikings

Bills say Josh Allen is 'hour-to-hour' ahead of Vikings game

By Joe Nelson
Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

Twins named among teams 'most likely to go really big this winter'

By Joe Nelson