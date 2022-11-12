Freshmen trio leads Gophers to 2-0 start

Jaden Henley led the Gophers with 16 points while Pharell Payne and Josh Ola-Joseph each scored 12 points as Minnesota cruised by St. Francis Brooklyn 72-54 Friday night in non-conference basketball.

Jamison Battle, Minnesota's returning leading scorer, missed his second straight game and is considered week-to-week after undergoing foot surgery in late October. That meant a second game featuring a starting lineup of Ta'Lon Cooper, Will Ramburg, Henley, Dawson Garcia and Treyton Thompson.

The starters, led by 16 from Henley and 11 from Garcia, combined for 40 points. The bench totaled 32 points, led by the 24 combined from Payne and Ola-Joseph and eight from Taurus Samuels.

Payne and Ola-Joseph hooked up for a smooth pass and dunk in the first half, and Ola-Joseph later threw down a monstrous right-handed slam.

Up next: Gophers vs. DePaul on Monday at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.