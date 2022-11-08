Skip to main content
Garcia, Cooper strong as Gophers hang on to beat Western Michigan

The two transfers fueled a 61-60 victory at The Barn.
University of Minnesota Athletics

Prior Lake native Dawson Garcia scored 23 points and Ta'Lon Cooper flirted with a triple-double as the Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated Western Michigan 61-60 in their season opener at Williams Arena on Monday night.

Garcia played in his first game for the Gophers after transferring from North Carolina last offseason. The sophomore shot 8-for-16 from the field including 3-of-5 from 3-point range while adding seven rebounds.

While Garcia shined, he wasn't the only Gopher to have a strong debut. Cooper put up 17 points on the night, dishing out 10 assists and pulling down eight rebounds in the process.

Together, the Gopher transfers provided the offense on a night where Jamison Battle sat out as he recovers from minor foot surgery. 

The Broncos made things interesting in the final minutes, cutting the lead down to 56-50 on Seth Hubbard's 3-pointer, but Garcia's 3-pointer with 1:56 to go helped Minnesota come away with the victory.

After the season-opening win, the Gophers will host St. Francis Brooklyn on Friday night.

