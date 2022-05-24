Skip to main content
Gopher men's basketball to play in SoCal Challenge in November

The Gophers will be the only Power 5 conference team in the showcase.

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Minnesota Gophers will take part in the SoCal Challenge Nov. 21-23. The eight-team challenge also includes UNLV, Cal Baptist, Southern Illinois, Cal State Northridge, Central Michigan, High Point and Tennessee State. 

“We're looking forward to playing in the SoCal Challenge and facing some great competition Thanksgiving week," Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson said in a press release. "We know our student-athletes will have a first-class experience at such a well-run national tournament. I’m excited for our Gophers fans to experience a fun, warm destination that they can travel to and enjoy.”

All games will be played at the Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, located along the Orange Coast in Southern California.

All of the games will be broadcast on national television, tournament officials say. Specific details and tickets have not been announced. 

Minnesota's full 2022-23 schedule has not been released. 

